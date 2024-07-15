PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Maverick McNealy betting profile: The Open Championship

    Maverick McNealy hits the links in the 2024 Open Championship July 17-20. He is trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the John Deere Classic.

    Latest odds for McNealy at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • McNealy missed the cut in his only recent appearance at The Open Championship in 2017.
    • When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).

    McNealy's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, McNealy has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, McNealy has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • Maverick McNealy has averaged 306.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, McNealy is averaging 1.464 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • McNealy is averaging 4.138 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNealy has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.395 this season, which ranks 25th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.0 yards) ranks 49th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McNealy ranks 121st on TOUR, posting an average of -0.140, while he ranks 105th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.69%.
    • On the greens, McNealy's 0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 29th this season, while he averages 27.91 putts per round (10th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance49304.0306.6
    Greens in Regulation %10565.69%67.28%
    Putts Per Round1027.9128.0
    Par Breakers3925.93%25.93%
    Bogey Avoidance3813.55%13.27%

    McNealy's best finishes

    • McNealy has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, securing three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 14 times (82.4%).
    • As of now, McNealy has compiled 636 points, which ranks him 65th in the FedExCup standings.

    McNealy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.614 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
    • McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.924. He finished 41st in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best mark this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.898.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.271, which ranked 12th in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.
    • McNealy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.3951.298
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121-0.140-0.652
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green130.3822.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.3611.464
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150.9984.138

    McNealy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-68-2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5868-67-71-67-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5768-69-69-68-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-66-71-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-70-72-75-417
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open665-67-71-67-1495
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1370-70-67-66-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4170-70-67-70-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship967-68-68-72-13188
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-71-71-72-110
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5871-74-74-70+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-69--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4167-67-68-69-1312
    May 16-19PGA Championship2366-72-69-67-1080
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1770-72-70-66-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open774-65-66-65-1085
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4473-66-71-70-810
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-75E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of The Open Championship.

