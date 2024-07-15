Maverick McNealy betting profile: The Open Championship

This season, McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.614 (he finished 13th in that tournament).

McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.924. He finished 41st in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best mark this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.898.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.271, which ranked 12th in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.