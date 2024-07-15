Maverick McNealy betting profile: The Open Championship
Maverick McNealy hits the links in the 2024 Open Championship July 17-20. He is trying for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the John Deere Classic.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- McNealy missed the cut in his only recent appearance at The Open Championship in 2017.
- When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).
McNealy's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, McNealy has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, McNealy has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Maverick McNealy has averaged 306.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McNealy is averaging 1.464 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- McNealy is averaging 4.138 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.395 this season, which ranks 25th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.0 yards) ranks 49th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McNealy ranks 121st on TOUR, posting an average of -0.140, while he ranks 105th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.69%.
- On the greens, McNealy's 0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 29th this season, while he averages 27.91 putts per round (10th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|49
|304.0
|306.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|105
|65.69%
|67.28%
|Putts Per Round
|10
|27.91
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|39
|25.93%
|25.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|38
|13.55%
|13.27%
McNealy's best finishes
- McNealy has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, securing three top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 14 times (82.4%).
- As of now, McNealy has compiled 636 points, which ranks him 65th in the FedExCup standings.
McNealy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.614 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
- McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.924. He finished 41st in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best mark this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.898.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.271, which ranked 12th in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.
- McNealy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.395
|1.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.140
|-0.652
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|13
|0.382
|2.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.361
|1.464
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|0.998
|4.138
McNealy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|68-67-71-67
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|68-69-69-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-70-72-75
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|65-67-71-67
|-14
|95
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-70-67-66
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|70-70-67-70
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|67-68-68-72
|-13
|188
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-71-72
|-1
|10
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|12
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|66-72-69-67
|-10
|80
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|70-72-70-66
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|74-65-66-65
|-10
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|73-66-71-70
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.