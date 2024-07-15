Romain Langasque betting profile: The Open Championship

Langasque has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.

Langasque has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Romain Langasque has averaged 300.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Langasque has an average of 2.428 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.