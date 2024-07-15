Romain Langasque betting profile: The Open Championship
Romain Langasque shot 1-over and placed 33rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Royal Troon Golf Club July 17-20 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Open Championship.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Langasque's average finish has been 48th, and his average score 3-over, over his last three appearances at The Open Championship.
- In Langasque's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he finished 33rd after posting a score of 1-over.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).
Langasque's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|33
|70-74-67-74
|+1
|7/14/2021
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|7/17/2019
|63
|69-72-70-78
|+5
Langasque's recent performances
- Langasque has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Langasque has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Romain Langasque has averaged 300.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Langasque has an average of 2.428 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Langasque is averaging 4.683 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Langasque's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|302.8
|300.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.35%
|64.51%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.58
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|17.13%
|18.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.13%
|17.28%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Langasque's best finishes
- Langasque did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he participated in three tournaments).
- In those three events, he made the cut three times.
- Last season Langasque had his best performance at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished third with a score of 15-under (three shots back of the winner).
Langasque's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.975
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.716
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|2.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|4.683
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Langasque's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|70-74-67-74
|+1
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|3
|66-68-67-64
|-15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Langasque as of the start of The Open Championship.
