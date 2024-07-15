PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Romain Langasque betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Romain Langasque shot 1-over and placed 33rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Royal Troon Golf Club July 17-20 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Open Championship.

    Latest odds for Langasque at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Langasque's average finish has been 48th, and his average score 3-over, over his last three appearances at The Open Championship.
    • In Langasque's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he finished 33rd after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).

    Langasque's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/20233370-74-67-74+1
    7/14/2021MC74-73+7
    7/17/20196369-72-70-78+5

    Langasque's recent performances

    • Langasque has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Langasque has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Romain Langasque has averaged 300.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Langasque has an average of 2.428 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Langasque is averaging 4.683 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Langasque .

    Langasque's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-302.8300.0
    Greens in Regulation %-64.35%64.51%
    Putts Per Round-29.5829.4
    Par Breakers-17.13%18.83%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.13%17.28%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Langasque's best finishes

    • Langasque did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he participated in three tournaments).
    • In those three events, he made the cut three times.
    • Last season Langasque had his best performance at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished third with a score of 15-under (three shots back of the winner).

    Langasque's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.975
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.716
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.561
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--2.428
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--4.683

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Langasque's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship3370-74-67-74+1--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open366-68-67-64-15--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Langasque as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

