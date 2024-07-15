Sepp Straka betting profile: The Open Championship
Sepp Straka shot 7-under and took second the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Royal Troon Golf Club July 17-20 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Open Championship.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Straka's average finish has been second, and his average score 7-under, over his last two appearances at The Open Championship.
- In Straka's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he finished second after posting a score of 7-under.
- With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Straka's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|2
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|7/13/2022
|MC
|81-72
|+9
Straka's recent performances
- Straka has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Straka has finished in the top 10 once.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 3-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Sepp Straka has averaged 294.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Straka is averaging -0.735 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Straka has an average of 1.673 in his past five tournaments.
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.330, which ranks 38th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.7 yards) ranks 144th, and his 77.3% driving accuracy average ranks first.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Straka sports a 0.360 average that ranks 32nd on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 68.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Straka's -0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 112th this season, while he averages 29.12 putts per round (119th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|144
|292.7
|294.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|41
|68.08%
|70.37%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.12
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|147
|21.94%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|56
|13.94%
|14.51%
Straka's best finishes
- Straka has played 19 tournaments this season, earning three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 13 times (68.4%).
- Currently, Straka sits 18th in the FedExCup standings with 1413 points.
Straka's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Straka delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking sixth in the field at 2.690. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.704. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka put up his best effort this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.515.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Straka recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.849 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which was held in June 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that event).
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.330
|1.535
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.360
|1.715
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|143
|-0.203
|-0.842
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.080
|-0.735
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.407
|1.673
Straka's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|203
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|63
|72-73-71-65
|+1
|18
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|71-74-71-66
|+2
|72
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|14
|66-71-65-69
|-9
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|2
|72-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|12
|67-66-70-66
|-23
|150
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|69-71-68
|-8
|60
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|69-73-78-80
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|73-71-74-72
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-65-67-72
|-14
|263
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-69-65-68
|-144
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|68-71-67-74
|-4
|213
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|68-66-71-70
|-5
|96
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|72-70-68-76
|-2
|275
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|70-72-78-72
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|69-70-68-61
|-12
|78
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|66-71-69-70
|-8
|4
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.