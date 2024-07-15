Sepp Straka betting profile: The Open Championship

This season, Straka delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking sixth in the field at 2.690. In that tournament, he finished fifth.

Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.704. He finished eighth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka put up his best effort this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.515.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Straka recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.849 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.