PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Sepp Straka betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sepp Straka betting profile: The Open Championship

    Sepp Straka shot 7-under and took second the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Royal Troon Golf Club July 17-20 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Open Championship.

    Latest odds for Straka at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Straka's average finish has been second, and his average score 7-under, over his last two appearances at The Open Championship.
    • In Straka's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he finished second after posting a score of 7-under.
    • With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Straka's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/2023271-67-70-69-7
    7/13/2022MC81-72+9

    Straka's recent performances

    • Straka has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Straka has finished in the top 10 once.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 3-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sepp Straka has averaged 294.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Straka is averaging -0.735 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Straka has an average of 1.673 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Straka .

    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Straka has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.330, which ranks 38th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.7 yards) ranks 144th, and his 77.3% driving accuracy average ranks first.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Straka sports a 0.360 average that ranks 32nd on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 68.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Straka's -0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 112th this season, while he averages 29.12 putts per round (119th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance144292.7294.8
    Greens in Regulation %4168.08%70.37%
    Putts Per Round11929.1229.4
    Par Breakers14721.94%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance5613.94%14.51%

    Straka's best finishes

    • Straka has played 19 tournaments this season, earning three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 13 times (68.4%).
    • Currently, Straka sits 18th in the FedExCup standings with 1413 points.

    Straka's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Straka delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking sixth in the field at 2.690. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
    • Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.704. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka put up his best effort this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 3.515.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Straka recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.849 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which was held in June 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that event).

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.3301.535
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.3601.715
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green143-0.203-0.842
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.080-0.735
    Average Strokes Gained: Total580.4071.673

    Straka's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship271-67-70-69-7203
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6372-73-71-65+118
    August 17-20BMW Championship3771-74-71-66+272
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1466-71-65-69-9--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge272-67-68-64-17--
    January 4-7The Sentry1267-66-70-66-23150
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-75+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2669-71-68-860
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-74E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5769-73-78-80+129
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1668-70-70-70-10115
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1673-71-74-72+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-65-67-72-14263
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-69-65-68-14431
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship868-71-67-74-4213
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge568-66-71-70-596
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday572-70-68-76-2275
    June 13-16U.S. Open5670-72-78-72+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2369-70-68-61-1278
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6166-71-69-70-84
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.