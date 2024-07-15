Alexander Björk betting profile: The Open Championship
HELSINGBORG, SWEDEN - JUNE 09: Alexander Bjork of Sweden plays his tee shot on the first hole during day four of the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed at Vasatorps Golfklubb on June 09, 2024 in Helsingborg, Sweden. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
Alexander Björk looks to improve upon his 41st-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club July 17-20.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- In his last five appearances at The Open Championship, Björk has an average finish of 41st, and an average score of 2-over.
- Björk finished 41st (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship (in 2023).
- With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Björk's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|41
|69-73-70-74
|+2
|7/13/2022
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|7/17/2019
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|7/18/2018
|MC
|72-78
|+8
Björk's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Björk has an average finish of 42nd.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Björk has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Alexander Björk has averaged 276.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Björk is averaging 1.519 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Björk is averaging 0.076 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Björk's advanced stats and rankings
- Björk has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.565 this season, which ranks 168th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (275.7 yards) ranks 177th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Björk ranks 127th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.201. Additionally, he ranks 168th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.42%.
- On the greens, Björk has registered a 0.605 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 24th with a putts-per-round average of 28.39, and he ranks 156th by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|177
|275.7
|276.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|168
|61.42%
|60.42%
|Putts Per Round
|24
|28.39
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|156
|21.60%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|36
|13.43%
|11.11%
Björk's best finishes
- Björk has played 13 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 13 tournaments, he had a 53.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Currently, Björk has 126 points, ranking him 161st in the FedExCup standings.
Björk's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Björk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his -0.075 mark ranked in the field.
- Björk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 1.907 mark, which ranked him 34th in the field. He finished 47th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Björk put up his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 13th in the field at 3.654. In that event, he finished 33rd.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Björk delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.880 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
- Björk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked 33rd in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
Björk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-0.565
|-1.860
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.201
|-0.456
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|154
|-0.266
|0.873
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.605
|1.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.427
|0.076
Björk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|69-73-70-74
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|64-67-67-67
|-23
|65
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|72-66-80-71
|+1
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|69-67-70-72
|-6
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|72-70-72-71
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|70-73-70-72
|-3
|21
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|73-67-72-68
|-4
|4
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|39
|71-67-71-68
|-7
|20
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Björk as of the start of The Open Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.