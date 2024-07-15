3H AGO
Ryan Fox betting profile: The Open Championship
Ryan Fox looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Open Championship after he finished 52nd shooting 4-over in this tournament in 2023.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Over his last six trips to The Open Championship, Fox has an average score of 2-over, with an average finish of 44th.
- Fox last participated in The Open Championship in 2023, finishing 52nd with a score of 4-over.
- When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).
Fox's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|52
|78-67-69-74
|+4
|7/13/2022
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|7/14/2021
|67
|68-68-71-76
|+3
|7/17/2019
|16
|68-75-70-69
|-2
|7/18/2018
|39
|74-71-71-70
|+2
Fox's recent performances
- Fox has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- Fox has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Ryan Fox has averaged 312.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fox is averaging 1.690 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Fox is averaging 2.106 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
- Fox owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.040 (92nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.3 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fox has a 0.033 mark (96th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Fox has delivered a 0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 49th on TOUR, while he ranks 127th with a putts-per-round average of 29.16. He has broken par 22.52% of the time (135th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|23
|309.3
|312.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|132
|64.38%
|65.28%
|Putts Per Round
|127
|29.16
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|135
|22.52%
|20.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|133
|15.87%
|16.39%
Fox's best finishes
- Fox has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- With 314 points, Fox currently ranks 109th in the FedExCup standings.
Fox's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fox's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.678. He finished seventh in that event.
- Fox's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.092. He finished 35th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox put up his best mark this season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking 26th in the field at 1.110. In that event, he finished 57th.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Fox delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.189), which ranked eighth in the field.
- Fox recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|0.040
|1.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|0.033
|0.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|156
|-0.290
|-1.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.271
|1.690
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|0.055
|2.106
Fox's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|52
|78-67-69-74
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|66-68-75-69
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|69-68-74-65
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-70-73-71
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-79
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|69-74-77-75
|+7
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-72-65-65
|-144
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|70-66-66-67
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|75
|72-68-72-74
|+2
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|68-67-71-74
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|66-64-70-70
|-10
|85
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-72-76-71
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|71-67-76-71
|-3
|3
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|67-67-70-70
|-6
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of The Open Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.