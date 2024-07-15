PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Ryan Fox betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ryan Fox looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Open Championship after he finished 52nd shooting 4-over in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Fox at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Over his last six trips to The Open Championship, Fox has an average score of 2-over, with an average finish of 44th.
    • Fox last participated in The Open Championship in 2023, finishing 52nd with a score of 4-over.
    • When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).

    Fox's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/20235278-67-69-74+4
    7/13/2022MC71-75+2
    7/14/20216768-68-71-76+3
    7/17/20191668-75-70-69-2
    7/18/20183974-71-71-70+2

    Fox's recent performances

    • Fox has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • Fox has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Ryan Fox has averaged 312.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Fox is averaging 1.690 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Fox is averaging 2.106 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Fox .

    Fox's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fox owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.040 (92nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.3 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fox has a 0.033 mark (96th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Fox has delivered a 0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 49th on TOUR, while he ranks 127th with a putts-per-round average of 29.16. He has broken par 22.52% of the time (135th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance23309.3312.9
    Greens in Regulation %13264.38%65.28%
    Putts Per Round12729.1629.3
    Par Breakers13522.52%20.28%
    Bogey Avoidance13315.87%16.39%

    Fox's best finishes

    • Fox has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 12 times.
    • With 314 points, Fox currently ranks 109th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fox's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Fox's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.678. He finished seventh in that event.
    • Fox's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.092. He finished 35th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox put up his best mark this season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking 26th in the field at 1.110. In that event, he finished 57th.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Fox delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.189), which ranked eighth in the field.
    • Fox recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

    Fox's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee920.0401.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green960.0330.624
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green156-0.290-1.396
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.2711.690
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1000.0552.106

    Fox's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship5278-67-69-74+4--
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-74+5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-73-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4166-68-75-69-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3569-68-74-65-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-69+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7871-70-73-71+52
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-79+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3869-74-77-75+720
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-72-65-65-14473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-72-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic470-66-66-67-1559
    May 16-19PGA Championship7572-68-72-74+25
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3268-67-71-74E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open766-64-70-70-1085
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-72-76-71+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6771-67-76-71-33
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5767-67-70-70-65

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

