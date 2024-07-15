Ryan Fox betting profile: The Open Championship

This season, Fox's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.678. He finished seventh in that event.

Fox's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.092. He finished 35th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox put up his best mark this season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking 26th in the field at 1.110. In that event, he finished 57th.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Fox delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.189), which ranked eighth in the field.