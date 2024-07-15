PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Scottie Scheffler betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Scottie Scheffler heads into the 2024 Open Championship after shooting 30-under to win the Travelers Championship in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Scheffler at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Over his last three trips to The Open Championship, Scheffler has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 17th.
    • In 2023, Scheffler finished 23rd (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship.
    • When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).

    Scheffler's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/20232370-75-72-67E
    7/13/20222168-68-69-74-9
    7/14/2021867-66-69-71-7

    Scheffler's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Scheffler has two wins, three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • Over his last five events, Scheffler has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Scottie Scheffler has averaged 307.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Scheffler is averaging 0.273 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Scheffler is averaging 10.493 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scheffler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.838, which ranks fourth on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.3 yards) ranks 62nd, and his 72% driving accuracy average ranks ninth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Scheffler owns a 1.485 mark (first on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Scheffler's 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 90th this season, and his 28.38 putts-per-round average ranks 23rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance62302.3307.6
    Greens in Regulation %174.14%73.06%
    Putts Per Round2328.3828.8
    Par Breakers130.71%24.17%
    Bogey Avoidance18.99%10.00%

    Scheffler's best finishes

    • Scheffler has participated in 15 tournaments this season, securing six wins along with 10 top-five finishes and 13 top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
    • Currently, Scheffler ranks first in the FedExCup standings with 5768 points.

    Scheffler's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Scheffler posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.477.
    • Scheffler put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 12.957.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler put up his best effort this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.010. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.348, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished first in that event).
    • Scheffler posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.8382.633
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green11.4856.468
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green90.4001.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting900.0370.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Total12.76010.493

    Scheffler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship2370-75-72-67E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3167-66-71-70-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship266-69-64-66-15980
    August 24-27TOUR Championship671-65-73-70-1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge169-66-65-68-20--
    January 4-7The Sentry566-64-71-66-25250
    January 18-21The American Express1767-66-69-65-2148
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am669-64-70-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open368-66-66-66-18163
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1068-70-70-68-8150
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard170-67-70-66-15700
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship167-69-68-64-20750
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open265-70-66-68-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament166-72-71-68-11750
    April 18-21RBC Heritage169-65-63-68-19700
    May 16-19PGA Championship867-66-73-65-13191
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge272-65-63-71-9245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday167-68-71-74-8700
    June 13-16U.S. Open4171-74-71-72+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship165-64-64-65-30700

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

