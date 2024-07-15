3H AGO
Scottie Scheffler betting profile: The Open Championship
Scottie Scheffler heads into the 2024 Open Championship after shooting 30-under to win the Travelers Championship in his most recent tournament.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Over his last three trips to The Open Championship, Scheffler has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 17th.
- In 2023, Scheffler finished 23rd (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship.
- When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).
Scheffler's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|23
|70-75-72-67
|E
|7/13/2022
|21
|68-68-69-74
|-9
|7/14/2021
|8
|67-66-69-71
|-7
Scheffler's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Scheffler has two wins, three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- Over his last five events, Scheffler has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those five times he's made the cut.
- Scottie Scheffler has averaged 307.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Scheffler is averaging 0.273 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Scheffler is averaging 10.493 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.838, which ranks fourth on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.3 yards) ranks 62nd, and his 72% driving accuracy average ranks ninth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Scheffler owns a 1.485 mark (first on TOUR).
- On the greens, Scheffler's 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 90th this season, and his 28.38 putts-per-round average ranks 23rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|62
|302.3
|307.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|74.14%
|73.06%
|Putts Per Round
|23
|28.38
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|30.71%
|24.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|8.99%
|10.00%
Scheffler's best finishes
- Scheffler has participated in 15 tournaments this season, securing six wins along with 10 top-five finishes and 13 top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- Currently, Scheffler ranks first in the FedExCup standings with 5768 points.
Scheffler's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Scheffler posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.477.
- Scheffler put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 12.957.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler put up his best effort this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.010. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.348, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished first in that event).
- Scheffler posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.838
|2.633
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.485
|6.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|9
|0.400
|1.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|0.037
|0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.760
|10.493
Scheffler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|70-75-72-67
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|67-66-71-70
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|2
|66-69-64-66
|-15
|980
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|71-65-73-70
|-1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|1
|69-66-65-68
|-20
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|66-64-71-66
|-25
|250
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|67-66-69-65
|-21
|48
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|69-64-70
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|3
|68-66-66-66
|-18
|163
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|68-70-70-68
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|1
|70-67-70-66
|-15
|700
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|1
|67-69-68-64
|-20
|750
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|65-70-66-68
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|1
|66-72-71-68
|-11
|750
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|1
|69-65-63-68
|-19
|700
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|67-66-73-65
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|72-65-63-71
|-9
|245
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|1
|67-68-71-74
|-8
|700
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|71-74-71-72
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|1
|65-64-64-65
|-30
|700
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of The Open Championship.
