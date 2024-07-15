Scottie Scheffler betting profile: The Open Championship

This season, Scheffler posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.477.

Scheffler put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 12.957.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler put up his best effort this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.010. In that tournament, he finished 10th.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.348, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished first in that event).