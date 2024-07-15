Francesco Molinari betting profile: The Open Championship

In his last five events, Molinari has an average finish of 55th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Molinari hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 55th.

He has carded an average score of 3-over over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Francesco Molinari has averaged 288.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Molinari is averaging -0.674 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.