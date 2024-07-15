PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Francesco Molinari betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Francesco Molinari betting profile: The Open Championship

    Francesco Molinari will compete in the 2024 Open Championship from July 17-20 after a 46th-place finish at the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Latest odds for Molinari at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Molinari has entered The Open Championship six times recently, with one win, an average finish of ninth, and an average score of 7-under.
    • Molinari last participated in The Open Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 6-over.
    • When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).

    Molinari's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/2023MC73-75+6
    7/13/20221573-71-66-68-10
    7/14/2021MC68-74+2
    7/17/20191174-69-72-66-3
    7/18/2018170-72-65-69-8

    Molinari's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Molinari has an average finish of 55th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Molinari hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 55th.
    • He has carded an average score of 3-over over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Francesco Molinari has averaged 288.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Molinari is averaging -0.674 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Molinari is averaging -1.203 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Molinari .

    Molinari's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-289.1288.1
    Greens in Regulation %-66.07%57.14%
    Putts Per Round-29.7930.4
    Par Breakers-21.43%21.43%
    Bogey Avoidance-18.45%17.46%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Molinari's best finishes

    • Molinari has participated in 11 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.

    Molinari's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.667
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.674
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.203

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Molinari's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-70-3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7370-69-77-74+23
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-70+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-72E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5472-69-73-72-29
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-73+1--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open6473-72-77-71+137
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4666-69-72-66-78

    All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

