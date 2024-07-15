Francesco Molinari betting profile: The Open Championship
Francesco Molinari will compete in the 2024 Open Championship from July 17-20 after a 46th-place finish at the Genesis Scottish Open.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Molinari has entered The Open Championship six times recently, with one win, an average finish of ninth, and an average score of 7-under.
- Molinari last participated in The Open Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 6-over.
- When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).
Molinari's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|7/13/2022
|15
|73-71-66-68
|-10
|7/14/2021
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|7/17/2019
|11
|74-69-72-66
|-3
|7/18/2018
|1
|70-72-65-69
|-8
Molinari's recent performances
- In his last five events, Molinari has an average finish of 55th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Molinari hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 55th.
- He has carded an average score of 3-over over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Francesco Molinari has averaged 288.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Molinari is averaging -0.674 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Molinari is averaging -1.203 Strokes Gained: Total.
Molinari's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|289.1
|288.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.07%
|57.14%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.79
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.43%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.45%
|17.46%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Molinari's best finishes
- Molinari has participated in 11 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
Molinari's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.667
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.674
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.203
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Molinari's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|73
|70-69-77-74
|+2
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|72-69-73-72
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|64
|73-72-77-71
|+13
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|66-69-72-66
|-7
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of The Open Championship.
