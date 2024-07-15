Phil Mickelson betting profile: The Open Championship
In his most recent tournament, Phil Mickelson missed the cut at the U.S. Open. He'll be after a better result July 17-20 in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland, at the 2024 Open Championship.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Over his last six trips to The Open Championship, Mickelson has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 24th.
- Mickelson last participated in The Open Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 9-over.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).
Mickelson's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|7/13/2022
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|7/14/2021
|MC
|80-72
|+12
|7/17/2019
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|7/18/2018
|24
|73-69-70-71
|-1
Mickelson's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Mickelson finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
- Mickelson has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished with a score of 8-over in his only made cut over his last five events.
- Phil Mickelson has averaged 294.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Mickelson is averaging -0.441 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Mickelson is averaging -3.970 Strokes Gained: Total.
Mickelson's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|296.4
|294.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.89%
|58.33%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.00
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.37%
|13.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.06%
|23.61%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Mickelson's best finishes
- Mickelson participated in four tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those four events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 50%.
- Last season Mickelson's best performance came when he shot 8-over and finished 43rd at the Masters Tournament.
Mickelson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.691
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.970
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Mickelson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|43
|73-75-74-74
|+8
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-76
|+15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Mickelson as of the start of The Open Championship.
