Phil Mickelson betting profile: The Open Championship

In his last five appearances, Mickelson finished outside the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five events.

Mickelson has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He finished with a score of 8-over in his only made cut over his last five events.

Phil Mickelson has averaged 294.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Mickelson is averaging -0.441 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.