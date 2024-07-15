Byeong Hun An betting profile: The Open Championship

This season An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 4.516 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

An's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.719. He finished 22nd in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An's best performance this season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.038. He finished fourth in that event.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, An posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.988, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.