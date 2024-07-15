Byeong Hun An betting profile: The Open Championship
NORTH BERWICK, SCOTLAND - JULY 12: Byeong Hun An of South Korea tees off on the 15th hole during day two of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 12, 2024 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)
After he finished 23rd in this tournament in 2023, Byeong Hun An has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Open Championship in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland, July 17-20.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- In his last five appearances at The Open Championship, An has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of 1-over.
- An last played at The Open Championship in 2023, finishing 23rd with a score of even-par.
- With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
An's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|23
|73-70-69-72
|E
|7/14/2021
|26
|67-70-73-67
|-3
|7/17/2019
|32
|73-67-70-75
|+1
|7/18/2018
|51
|73-71-66-78
|+4
An's recent performances
- An has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- An has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 4-under.
- Byeong Hun An has averaged 317.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- An has an average of 0.457 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- An is averaging 2.249 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
An's advanced stats and rankings
- An owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.429 (18th) this season, while his average driving distance of 313.9 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, An sports a 0.284 mark (53rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, An's -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 111th on TOUR this season, and his 28.92 putts-per-round average ranks 94th. He has broken par 25.33% of the time (54th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|5
|313.9
|317.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|25
|68.93%
|64.24%
|Putts Per Round
|94
|28.92
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|54
|25.33%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|72
|14.31%
|15.28%
An's best finishes
- An has participated in 17 tournaments this season, and he has collected four top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 13 times (76.5%).
- Currently, An sits 11th in the FedExCup standings with 1620 points.
An's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 4.516 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- An's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.719. He finished 22nd in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An's best performance this season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.038. He finished fourth in that event.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, An posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.988, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- An delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.926) in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship. That ranked third in the field.
An's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.429
|1.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.284
|1.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|103
|-0.024
|-0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|111
|-0.056
|0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.633
|2.249
An's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|73-70-69-72
|E
|36
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|63-67-65-67
|-18
|245
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|67-68-68-72
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|43
|70-67-72-76
|+5
|52
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|4
|68-64-68-66
|-26
|325
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|67-64-68-64
|-27
|245
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-71-67
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-68-75-70
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|67-72-70-68
|-7
|115
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-71-71-65
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-69-76-68
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-80
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|70-73-72-75
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|67
|68-66-72-80
|+2
|7
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|66-67-66-65
|-20
|109
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|3
|70-68-71-66
|-9
|350
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-67-72-68
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|71-73-73-75
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-78
|+12
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of The Open Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.