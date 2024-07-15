PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Byeong Hun An betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NORTH BERWICK, SCOTLAND - JULY 12: Byeong Hun An of South Korea tees off on the 15th hole during day two of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 12, 2024 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    After he finished 23rd in this tournament in 2023, Byeong Hun An has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Open Championship in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland, July 17-20.

    Latest odds for An at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • In his last five appearances at The Open Championship, An has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of 1-over.
    • An last played at The Open Championship in 2023, finishing 23rd with a score of even-par.
    • With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    An's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/20232373-70-69-72E
    7/14/20212667-70-73-67-3
    7/17/20193273-67-70-75+1
    7/18/20185173-71-66-78+4

    An's recent performances

    • An has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • An has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 4-under.
    • Byeong Hun An has averaged 317.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • An has an average of 0.457 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • An is averaging 2.249 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    An's advanced stats and rankings

    • An owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.429 (18th) this season, while his average driving distance of 313.9 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, An sports a 0.284 mark (53rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, An's -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 111th on TOUR this season, and his 28.92 putts-per-round average ranks 94th. He has broken par 25.33% of the time (54th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance5313.9317.4
    Greens in Regulation %2568.93%64.24%
    Putts Per Round9428.9228.9
    Par Breakers5425.33%20.49%
    Bogey Avoidance7214.31%15.28%

    An's best finishes

    • An has participated in 17 tournaments this season, and he has collected four top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 13 times (76.5%).
    • Currently, An sits 11th in the FedExCup standings with 1620 points.

    An's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 4.516 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • An's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.719. He finished 22nd in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An's best performance this season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.038. He finished fourth in that event.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, An posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.988, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • An delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.926) in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship. That ranked third in the field.

    An's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.4291.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.2841.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green103-0.024-0.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting111-0.0560.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.6332.249

    An's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship2373-70-69-72E36
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship263-67-65-67-18245
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3767-68-68-72-566
    August 17-20BMW Championship4370-67-72-76+552
    January 4-7The Sentry468-64-68-66-26325
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii267-64-68-64-27245
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-71-67-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6670-68-75-70-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1667-72-70-68-7115
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-71-71-65-1037
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-69-76-68-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-80+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1670-73-72-75+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6768-66-72-80+27
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson466-67-66-65-20109
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship370-68-71-66-9350
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-67-72-68-615
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2271-73-73-75+480
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-78+12--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC65-73-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

