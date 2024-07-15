Tyrrell Hatton betting profile: The Open Championship
Tyrrell Hatton placed 20th in The Open Championship in 2023, shooting a 1-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 17-20 in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland, at Royal Troon Golf Club .
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Hatton's average finish has been 22nd, and his average score 3-under, over his last six appearances at The Open Championship.
- In 2023, Hatton finished 20th (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship.
- When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).
Hatton's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|20
|71-73-68-71
|-1
|7/13/2022
|11
|70-66-73-68
|-11
|7/14/2021
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|7/17/2019
|6
|68-71-71-69
|-5
|7/18/2018
|51
|74-71-72-71
|+4
Hatton's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Hatton has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.
- Hatton has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Tyrrell Hatton has averaged 303.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hatton has an average of -0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hatton has an average of 3.871 in his past five tournaments.
Hatton's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|48
|306.5
|303.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|123
|66.38%
|65.00%
|Putts Per Round
|23
|28.33
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|46
|23.22%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|23
|12.46%
|13.61%
Hatton's best finishes
- Hatton teed off in 20 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and collecting seven top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 19 times.
- Last season Hatton's best performance came when he shot even-par and finished ninth at the Masters Tournament.
- Hatton accumulated 1381 points last season, which placed him 17th in the FedExCup standings.
Hatton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.533
|1.610
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.419
|0.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|63
|0.128
|2.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.597
|-0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.678
|3.871
Hatton's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|20
|71-73-68-71
|-1
|49
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|72-67-69-68
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|70-72-68-71
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|16
|64-67-72-69
|-8
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-62-72-67
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|70-65-67-66
|-12
|55
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|9
|72-74-73-69
|E
|180
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|71-69-68-73
|-3
|7
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|68-71-70-77
|+6
|58
All stats in this article are accurate for Hatton as of the start of The Open Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.