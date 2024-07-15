PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Tyrrell Hatton betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Tyrrell Hatton placed 20th in The Open Championship in 2023, shooting a 1-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 17-20 in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland, at Royal Troon Golf Club .

    Latest odds for Hatton at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Hatton's average finish has been 22nd, and his average score 3-under, over his last six appearances at The Open Championship.
    • In 2023, Hatton finished 20th (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship.
    • When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).

    Hatton's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/20232071-73-68-71-1
    7/13/20221170-66-73-68-11
    7/14/2021MC72-70+2
    7/17/2019668-71-71-69-5
    7/18/20185174-71-72-71+4

    Hatton's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Hatton has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.
    • Hatton has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Tyrrell Hatton has averaged 303.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hatton has an average of -0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hatton has an average of 3.871 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hatton .

    Hatton's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance48306.5303.5
    Greens in Regulation %12366.38%65.00%
    Putts Per Round2328.3328.5
    Par Breakers4623.22%23.33%
    Bogey Avoidance2312.46%13.61%

    Hatton's best finishes

    • Hatton teed off in 20 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and collecting seven top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 19 times.
    • Last season Hatton's best performance came when he shot even-par and finished ninth at the Masters Tournament.
    • Hatton accumulated 1381 points last season, which placed him 17th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hatton's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.5331.610
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.4190.441
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green630.1282.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.597-0.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71.6783.871

    Hatton's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship2071-73-68-71-149
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4372-67-69-68-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship3470-72-68-71+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1664-67-72-69-8--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-62-72-67-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1370-65-67-66-1255
    April 11-14Masters Tournament972-74-73-69E180
    May 16-19PGA Championship6371-69-68-73-37
    June 13-16U.S. Open2668-71-70-77+658

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hatton as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

