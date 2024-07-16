Brought to you by
DraftKings preview: The British Open Championship
4 Min Read
Written by Landon Silinsky
The PGA TOUR remains in Scotland for the second straight week, this time for The 152nd Open Championship. Royal Troon will be the host and measures as a 7,385-yard par 71 with Bentgrass greens.
We obviously have a loaded field this week, especially since we’ll see the return of Scottie Scheffler, who took each of the past three weeks off after winning the Travelers Championship. He’ll be joined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau.
Below, I have outlined three of my favorite DraftKings plays for the week.
Rory McIlroy ($11,400)
McIlroy was ever so close to taking down the U.S. Open last month, but he missed a pair of 3-foot putts over his final three holes in absolutely demoralizing fashion, which gifted the trophy to Bryson DeChambeau.
McIlroy decided to recharge after that by taking three weeks off before the Genesis Scottish Open, and it appears the rest did him wonders, as he posted a T4 at The Renaissance Club at the recent Genesis Scottish Open. The Northern Irishman could have easily repeated as champion in North Berwick, but he simply could not make a putt, as he lost 1.5 strokes on the greens for the week. However, he appeared as dialed in as ever with his driver, gaining 5.4 strokes off-the-tee for the week, which ranked him second in the field.
McIlroy boasts arguably the best Open Championship history in this field, having posted six top-six finishes across his past nine starts, which of course includes his win back in 2014. McIlroy has been on quite a run, finishing no worse than T15 in each of his past six starts, which include a win, two T4s and the aforementioned runner-up at the U.S. Open during that stretch.
While it’s always tough to fade Scottie Scheffler, I will gladly side with McIlroy and his elite history in this spot for $1,400 less this week.
Tom Kim ($8,300)
Kim is quietly playing some really good golf. He finished T15 last week at the Genesis Scottish Open and has now finished T26 or better in six of his past eight starts, including a pair of T4 finishes at the RBC Canadian Open and Travelers Championship in that stretch.
Kim put on a ball-striking clinic at The Renaissance Club, gaining 2.98 strokes off-the-tee and 3.6 more on approach, both of which ranked him top 14 in the field for the week. Kim also closed with a final-round 66, which was his lowest round of the tournament. Stuff like that is always nice to see a week before a major.
His Open Championship history has been quite strong in his only two starts, with Kim making the cut both times, including a T2 finish last year behind Brian Harman. Kim has been rolling along now for the last two months, and this $8,300 price tag is very reasonable given the way he’s playing.
Adam Scott ($6,700)
Scott is coming off his best finish of the season last week in Scotland, finishing runner-up to Robert MacIntyre, while at one point holding the outright lead. It was his ball-striking that was most encouraging at The Renaissance Club, as the Aussie gained 4.12 strokes off-the-tee and 2.8 on approach, the former of which ranked him fifth in the field.
Scott is no stranger to Open Championships, and more specifically to success at Opens, as he’s made nine of his past 10 cuts across the pond with six top-22 finishes, including three top-10s.
Scott, 43, is having a really strong season, having made 11 of 13 cuts on the year, with seven top-22 finishes. Being that pricing for the Open came out prior to the conclusion of the Genesis Scottish Open, Scott sits at just $6,700, which is way too cheap for both his history and recent form.
