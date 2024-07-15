PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Harris English betting profile: The Open Championship

Harris English betting profile: The Open Championship

    Harris English will appear July 17-20 in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland, at the 2024 Open Championship. In his most recent tournament he took 34th in the Genesis Scottish Open, shooting 9-under at The Renaissance Club.

    Latest odds for English at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • In his last three appearances at The Open Championship, English has an average finish of 46th, and an average score of even-par.
    • English last participated in The Open Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 5-over.
    • With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    English's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/2023MC75-72+5
    7/13/2022MC76-74+6
    7/14/20214675-65-72-68E

    English's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, English has an average finish of 46th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, English has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
    • Harris English has averaged 300.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • English is averaging 1.150 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, English has an average of -1.145 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on English .

    English's advanced stats and rankings

    • English has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.155 this season, which ranks 69th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.0 yards) ranks 83rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, English ranks 128th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.233. Additionally, he ranks 119th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.13%.
    • On the greens, English has registered a 0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a putts-per-round average of 28.54, and he ranks 160th by breaking par 21.11% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance83300.0300.9
    Greens in Regulation %11965.13%60.07%
    Putts Per Round4428.5428.5
    Par Breakers16021.11%15.97%
    Bogey Avoidance5513.93%13.54%

    English's best finishes

    • English has not won any of the 18 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he had a 83.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
    • English, who has 958 points, currently ranks 45th in the FedExCup standings.

    English's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.106 mark ranked 15th in the field.
    • English delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking 25th in the field with a mark of 2.822.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English put up his best mark this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 2.635.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, English delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.551, which ranked 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 17th.
    • English delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.284) at The Genesis Invitational (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.

    English's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.1550.564
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.233-1.612
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green930.000-1.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.5501.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.473-1.145

    English's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3373-65-70-66-621
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5270-71-70-67-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship1068-67-72-66-7262
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2867-71-63-67-14--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational1263-69-65E--
    January 4-7The Sentry1471-66-64-69-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1066-67-70-64-1370
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6468-72-75-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7675-74-69+25
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1771-67-65-71-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational769-69-65-69-12250
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2169-73-68-77-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1969-69-75-66-990
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-77+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2272-74-75-71+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2869-71-66-70-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3471-73-72-71+326
    May 16-19PGA Championship1868-67-68-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-74+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open4170-73-74-71+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6370-68-72-68-27
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3468-68-70-65-920

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

