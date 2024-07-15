Harris English betting profile: The Open Championship
Harris English will appear July 17-20 in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland, at the 2024 Open Championship. In his most recent tournament he took 34th in the Genesis Scottish Open, shooting 9-under at The Renaissance Club.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- In his last three appearances at The Open Championship, English has an average finish of 46th, and an average score of even-par.
- English last participated in The Open Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 5-over.
- With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
English's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|7/13/2022
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|7/14/2021
|46
|75-65-72-68
|E
English's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, English has an average finish of 46th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, English has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
- Harris English has averaged 300.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- English is averaging 1.150 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, English has an average of -1.145 in his past five tournaments.
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.155 this season, which ranks 69th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.0 yards) ranks 83rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, English ranks 128th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.233. Additionally, he ranks 119th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.13%.
- On the greens, English has registered a 0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a putts-per-round average of 28.54, and he ranks 160th by breaking par 21.11% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|83
|300.0
|300.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|119
|65.13%
|60.07%
|Putts Per Round
|44
|28.54
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|160
|21.11%
|15.97%
|Bogey Avoidance
|55
|13.93%
|13.54%
English's best finishes
- English has not won any of the 18 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 83.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- English, who has 958 points, currently ranks 45th in the FedExCup standings.
English's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.106 mark ranked 15th in the field.
- English delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking 25th in the field with a mark of 2.822.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English put up his best mark this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 2.635.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, English delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.551, which ranked 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 17th.
- English delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.284) at The Genesis Invitational (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.155
|0.564
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.233
|-1.612
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|93
|0.000
|-1.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.550
|1.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.473
|-1.145
English's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|73-65-70-66
|-6
|21
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|70-71-70-67
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|68-67-72-66
|-7
|262
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|67-71-63-67
|-14
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|12
|63-69-65
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|71-66-64-69
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|66-67-70-64
|-13
|70
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|68-72-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|76
|75-74-69
|+2
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|71-67-65-71
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|7
|69-69-65-69
|-12
|250
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|69-73-68-77
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-69-75-66
|-9
|90
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|69-71-66-70
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|71-73-72-71
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|70-73-74-71
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|63
|70-68-72-68
|-2
|7
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|68-68-70-65
|-9
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of The Open Championship.
