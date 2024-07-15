Harris English betting profile: The Open Championship

In his last five appearances, English has an average finish of 46th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five tournaments, English has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.

Harris English has averaged 300.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

English is averaging 1.150 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.