3H AGO

Chris Kirk betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Chris Kirk enters play July 17-20 in the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club following a 44th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Kirk at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Kirk's average finish has been 42nd, and his average score 6-under, over his last three appearances at The Open Championship.
    • Kirk missed the cut (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent go-round at The Open Championship in 2023.
    • When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).

    Kirk's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/2023MC78-70+6
    7/13/20224275-68-69-70-6
    7/14/2021MC68-74+2

    Kirk's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Kirk has an average finish of 44th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Kirk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -1 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Chris Kirk has averaged 297.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kirk is averaging -0.758 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kirk has an average of -1.840 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kirk .

    Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kirk has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.288 this season (44th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.6 yards) ranks 117th, while his 68.2% driving accuracy average ranks 26th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kirk sports a 0.190 average that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks 128th with a 64.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kirk has registered a -0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 50th with a putts-per-round average of 28.60, and he ranks 71st by breaking par 24.85% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance117296.6297.1
    Greens in Regulation %12864.65%60.42%
    Putts Per Round5028.6029.3
    Par Breakers7124.85%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance11515.56%17.36%

    Kirk's best finishes

    • Kirk has participated in 17 tournaments this season, collecting one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 13 times (76.5%).
    • Currently, Kirk sits 24th in the FedExCup standings with 1290 points.

    Kirk's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 4.248 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 7.722 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk's best effort this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.533.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.601 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished in that event.
    • Kirk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.459) in January 2024 at The Sentry. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.2880.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.190-0.622
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green640.128-0.493
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.427-0.758
    Average Strokes Gained: Total850.179-1.840

    Kirk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC78-70+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-71+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1671-67-67-66-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship2966-66-75-71-2115
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2869-67-66-66-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry167-65-66-65-29700
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1866-66-67-70-1144
    January 18-21The American Express4768-64-67-73-169
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2671-69-68-860
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2867-70-73-65-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4469-74-72-76+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2668-70-73-69-860
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1674-75-68-73+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1069-67-67-69-12170
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4373-72-74-71+617
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-74+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-74+8--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2671-71-72-72+658
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6371-70-68-69-27
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4468-69-69-74-810

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

