Chris Kirk betting profile: The Open Championship

In his last five appearances, Kirk has an average finish of 44th.

He's made the cut in three of his last five events.

Kirk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

He has finished with an average score of -1 those three times he's made the cut.

Chris Kirk has averaged 297.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Kirk is averaging -0.758 Strokes Gained: Putting.