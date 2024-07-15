Chris Kirk betting profile: The Open Championship
Chris Kirk enters play July 17-20 in the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club following a 44th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic his last time in competition.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Kirk's average finish has been 42nd, and his average score 6-under, over his last three appearances at The Open Championship.
- Kirk missed the cut (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent go-round at The Open Championship in 2023.
- When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).
Kirk's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|7/13/2022
|42
|75-68-69-70
|-6
|7/14/2021
|MC
|68-74
|+2
Kirk's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Kirk has an average finish of 44th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Kirk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -1 those three times he's made the cut.
- Chris Kirk has averaged 297.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kirk is averaging -0.758 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kirk has an average of -1.840 in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.288 this season (44th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.6 yards) ranks 117th, while his 68.2% driving accuracy average ranks 26th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kirk sports a 0.190 average that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks 128th with a 64.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kirk has registered a -0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 50th with a putts-per-round average of 28.60, and he ranks 71st by breaking par 24.85% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|117
|296.6
|297.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|128
|64.65%
|60.42%
|Putts Per Round
|50
|28.60
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|71
|24.85%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|115
|15.56%
|17.36%
Kirk's best finishes
- Kirk has participated in 17 tournaments this season, collecting one win and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 13 times (76.5%).
- Currently, Kirk sits 24th in the FedExCup standings with 1290 points.
Kirk's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 4.248 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 7.722 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk's best effort this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.533.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.601 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished in that event.
- Kirk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.459) in January 2024 at The Sentry. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.288
|0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.190
|-0.622
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|64
|0.128
|-0.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.427
|-0.758
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.179
|-1.840
Kirk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|71-67-67-66
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|29
|66-66-75-71
|-2
|115
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|69-67-66-66
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|1
|67-65-66-65
|-29
|700
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|66-66-67-70
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|68-64-67-73
|-16
|9
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|71-69-68
|-8
|60
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|67-70-73-65
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|69-74-72-76
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-70-73-69
|-8
|60
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|74-75-68-73
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|10
|69-67-67-69
|-12
|170
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|73-72-74-71
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|71-71-72-72
|+6
|58
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|63
|71-70-68-69
|-2
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|68-69-69-74
|-8
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of The Open Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.