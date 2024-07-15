Shane Lowry betting profile: The Open Championship
In his most recent tournament at the Travelers Championship, Shane Lowry finished the weekend at 17-under, good for a ninth-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Open Championship July 17-20 seeking a better finish.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Lowry has entered The Open Championship six times of late, with one win. His average score has been 10-under, and his average finish has been 11th.
- In Lowry's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).
Lowry's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|7/13/2022
|21
|72-68-69-70
|-9
|7/14/2021
|12
|71-65-69-69
|-6
|7/17/2019
|1
|67-67-63-72
|-15
|7/18/2018
|MC
|74-73
|+5
Lowry's recent performances
- Lowry has earned two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Lowry has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those five times he's made the cut.
- Shane Lowry has averaged 299.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lowry is averaging 2.464 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Lowry is averaging 4.801 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lowry's advanced stats and rankings
- Lowry's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.276 ranks 46th on TOUR this season, and his 73.4% driving accuracy average ranks sixth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lowry ranks 10th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.584. Additionally, he ranks 69th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.77%.
- On the greens, Lowry has registered a -0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 106th on TOUR, while he ranks 125th with a putts-per-round average of 29.15. He has broken par 25.43% of the time (50th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|103
|297.8
|299.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|69
|66.77%
|65.00%
|Putts Per Round
|125
|29.15
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|50
|25.43%
|22.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|150
|16.45%
|13.33%
Lowry's best finishes
- Lowry has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also secured three finishes in the top-five and five finishes in the top-10.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 93.3%.
- Currently, Lowry has 1592 points, ranking him 13th in the FedExCup standings.
Lowry's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.037.
- Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.315.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry put up his best effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking seventh in the field at 2.657. In that tournament, he finished third.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lowry recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.253), which ranked 19th in the field.
- Lowry posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.492) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024. That ranked third in the field.
Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.276
|1.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.584
|1.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|105
|-0.035
|-0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.029
|2.464
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.797
|4.801
Lowry's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|68-69-70-70
|-3
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|66-73-73-70
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|67-70-68-76
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|67-67-66-71
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|3
|66-71-70-72
|-9
|350
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-70-72-66
|-9
|90
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|43
|73-74-75-74
|+8
|18
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|70-72-68-75
|+1
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|61-70-64-68
|-143
|400
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|75-71-73-72
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|6
|69-69-62-70
|-14
|263
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|33
|72-68-68-68
|-4
|23
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|49
|74-73-68-85
|+12
|14
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|19
|74-71-70-69
|+4
|103
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|69-62-65-67
|-17
|174
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.