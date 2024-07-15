Shane Lowry betting profile: The Open Championship

This season, Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.037.

Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.315.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry put up his best effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking seventh in the field at 2.657. In that tournament, he finished third.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lowry recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.253), which ranked 19th in the field.