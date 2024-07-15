PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Shane Lowry betting profile: The Open Championship

Shane Lowry betting profile: The Open Championship

    In his most recent tournament at the Travelers Championship, Shane Lowry finished the weekend at 17-under, good for a ninth-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Open Championship July 17-20 seeking a better finish.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Lowry has entered The Open Championship six times of late, with one win. His average score has been 10-under, and his average finish has been 11th.
    • In Lowry's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).

    Lowry's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/2023MC72-77+7
    7/13/20222172-68-69-70-9
    7/14/20211271-65-69-69-6
    7/17/2019167-67-63-72-15
    7/18/2018MC74-73+5

    Lowry's recent performances

    • Lowry has earned two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Lowry has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Shane Lowry has averaged 299.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lowry is averaging 2.464 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Lowry is averaging 4.801 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Lowry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lowry's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.276 ranks 46th on TOUR this season, and his 73.4% driving accuracy average ranks sixth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lowry ranks 10th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.584. Additionally, he ranks 69th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.77%.
    • On the greens, Lowry has registered a -0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 106th on TOUR, while he ranks 125th with a putts-per-round average of 29.15. He has broken par 25.43% of the time (50th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance103297.8299.4
    Greens in Regulation %6966.77%65.00%
    Putts Per Round12529.1528.4
    Par Breakers5025.43%22.50%
    Bogey Avoidance15016.45%13.33%

    Lowry's best finishes

    • Lowry has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also secured three finishes in the top-five and five finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 93.3%.
    • Currently, Lowry has 1592 points, ranking him 13th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lowry's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.037.
    • Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.315.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry put up his best effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking seventh in the field at 2.657. In that tournament, he finished third.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lowry recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.253), which ranked 19th in the field.
    • Lowry posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.492) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024. That ranked third in the field.

    Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.2761.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.5841.404
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green105-0.035-0.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.0292.464
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.7974.801

    Lowry's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC72-77+7--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5168-69-70-70-37
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC67-67-70-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2566-73-73-70-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6067-70-68-76-35
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches467-67-66-71-13104
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard366-71-70-72-9350
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-70-72-66-990
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4373-74-75-74+818
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6470-72-68-75+17
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans161-70-64-68-143400
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4775-71-73-72+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship669-69-62-70-14263
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3372-68-68-68-423
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4974-73-68-85+1214
    June 13-16U.S. Open1974-71-70-69+4103
    June 20-23Travelers Championship969-62-65-67-17174

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

