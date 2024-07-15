Sam Burns betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 15: Sam Burns of the United States hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the third round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 15, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
In his last competition at the Travelers Championship, Sam Burns finished the weekend at 4-under, good for a 55th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Open Championship July 17-20 aiming for a better finish.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- In his last three appearances at The Open Championship, Burns has an average finish of 59th, and an average score of 1-over.
- In Burns' most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Burns' recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|7/13/2022
|42
|72-69-77-64
|-6
|7/14/2021
|76
|71-69-76-72
|+8
Burns' recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Burns has two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes.
- Burns has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Sam Burns has averaged 308.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Burns has an average of 0.688 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 3.239 Strokes Gained: Total.
Burns' advanced stats and rankings
- Burns has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.362, which ranks 29th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.7 yards) ranks 39th, and his 65.8% driving accuracy average ranks 44th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Burns sports a 0.016 mark (101st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Burns' 0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 37th on TOUR this season, and his 28.06 putts-per-round average ranks 11th. He has broken par 26.00% of the time (36th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|305.7
|308.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|129
|64.57%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|11
|28.06
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|36
|26.00%
|18.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|17
|12.58%
|12.65%
Burns' best finishes
- Burns has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and six finishes in the top-10.
- In those 16 tournaments, he had a 81.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- With 1181 points, Burns currently ranks 31st in the FedExCup standings.
Burns' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Burns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.454 (he finished third in that event).
- Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 4.057 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns' best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.328 (he finished 15th in that tournament).
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Burns recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.223, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 12th in the field (he finished third in that event).
- Burns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Burns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.362
|1.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|0.016
|-1.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|70
|0.089
|2.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.324
|0.688
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.791
|3.239
Burns' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-69-65-67
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|73-70-67-68
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|71-70-62-71
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|66-66-71-67
|-10
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|16
|71-76-68-69
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|69-68-68-69
|-18
|27
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|66-61-65-71
|-25
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|10
|68-69-67
|-12
|175
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|3
|68-67-67-64
|-18
|163
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|70-71-68-67
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|68-72-71-78
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|73-70-65-76
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|70-69-72-69
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|71-68-70-73
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|63-71-67-70
|-9
|68
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|71-75-71-73
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|73-67-73-67
|E
|180
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|67-68-69-72
|-4
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.