Sam Burns betting profile: The Open Championship

This season, Burns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.454 (he finished third in that event).

Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 4.057 mark ranked 11th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns' best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.328 (he finished 15th in that tournament).

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Burns recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.223, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 12th in the field (he finished third in that event).