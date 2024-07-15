PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Sam Burns betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 15: Sam Burns of the United States hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the third round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 15, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 15: Sam Burns of the United States hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the third round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 15, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

    In his last competition at the Travelers Championship, Sam Burns finished the weekend at 4-under, good for a 55th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Open Championship July 17-20 aiming for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Burns at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • In his last three appearances at The Open Championship, Burns has an average finish of 59th, and an average score of 1-over.
    • In Burns' most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Burns' recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/2023MC73-75+6
    7/13/20224272-69-77-64-6
    7/14/20217671-69-76-72+8

    Burns' recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Burns has two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes.
    • Burns has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sam Burns has averaged 308.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Burns has an average of 0.688 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 3.239 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Burns .

    Burns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Burns has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.362, which ranks 29th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.7 yards) ranks 39th, and his 65.8% driving accuracy average ranks 44th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Burns sports a 0.016 mark (101st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Burns' 0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 37th on TOUR this season, and his 28.06 putts-per-round average ranks 11th. He has broken par 26.00% of the time (36th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance39305.7308.1
    Greens in Regulation %12964.57%61.11%
    Putts Per Round1128.0628.2
    Par Breakers3626.00%18.83%
    Bogey Avoidance1712.58%12.65%

    Burns' best finishes

    • Burns has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and six finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he had a 81.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
    • With 1181 points, Burns currently ranks 31st in the FedExCup standings.

    Burns' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Burns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.454 (he finished third in that event).
    • Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 4.057 mark ranked 11th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns' best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.328 (he finished 15th in that tournament).
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Burns recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.223, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 12th in the field (he finished third in that event).
    • Burns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

    Burns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3621.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1010.016-1.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green700.0892.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.3240.688
    Average Strokes Gained: Total280.7913.239

    Burns' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-69-65-67-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5273-70-67-68-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship1571-70-62-71-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship966-66-71-67-10--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1671-76-68-69-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry3369-68-68-69-1827
    January 18-21The American Express666-61-65-71-2592
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1068-69-67-12175
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open368-67-67-64-18163
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1070-71-68-67-8150
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3068-72-71-78+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4573-70-65-76-414
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC80-73+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4470-69-72-69-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1371-68-70-73-2135
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1063-71-67-70-968
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1571-75-71-73+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open973-67-73-67E180
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5567-68-69-72-49

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.