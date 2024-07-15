Jon Rahm betting profile: The Open Championship

Rahm has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Rahm has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has finished with an average score of 1 those four times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Jon Rahm has averaged 315.0 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Rahm is averaging -0.616 Strokes Gained: Putting.