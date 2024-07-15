Jon Rahm betting profile: The Open Championship
After he placed second in this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Open Championship in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland, July 17-20.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Rahm's average finish has been 19th, and his average score 5-under, over his last six appearances at The Open Championship.
- In 2023, Rahm finished second (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship.
- With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Rahm's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|2
|74-70-63-70
|-7
|7/13/2022
|34
|73-67-71-70
|-7
|7/14/2021
|3
|71-64-68-66
|-11
|7/17/2019
|11
|68-70-68-75
|-3
|7/18/2018
|MC
|69-78
|+5
Rahm's recent performances
- Rahm has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Rahm has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of 1 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Jon Rahm has averaged 315.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Rahm is averaging -0.616 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Rahm is averaging -1.660 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rahm's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|11
|314.0
|315.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|14
|70.50%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|43
|28.54
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|4
|27.39%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|82
|13.77%
|16.98%
Rahm's best finishes
- Rahm participated in 20 tournaments last season, picking up four wins with eight top-five finishes and 11 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 90% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Last season, one of Rahm's four wins came when he shot 7-under at The Open Championship.
- Rahm earned 3320 points last season on his way to becoming the FedExCup champion.
Rahm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.360
|-1.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.878
|-0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|71
|0.104
|0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.336
|-0.616
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.679
|-1.660
Rahm's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|74-70-63-70
|-7
|203
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|73-67-67-68
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|31
|68-74-71-67
|E
|100
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|18
|69-65-71-74
|-1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|73-76-72-76
|+9
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rahm as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.