Jon Rahm betting profile: The Open Championship

    After he placed second in this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Open Championship in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland, July 17-20.

    Latest odds for Rahm at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Rahm's average finish has been 19th, and his average score 5-under, over his last six appearances at The Open Championship.
    • In 2023, Rahm finished second (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship.
    • With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Rahm's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/2023274-70-63-70-7
    7/13/20223473-67-71-70-7
    7/14/2021371-64-68-66-11
    7/17/20191168-70-68-75-3
    7/18/2018MC69-78+5

    Rahm's recent performances

    • Rahm has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Rahm has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of 1 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jon Rahm has averaged 315.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Rahm is averaging -0.616 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Rahm is averaging -1.660 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Rahm's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance11314.0315.0
    Greens in Regulation %1470.50%66.67%
    Putts Per Round4328.5429.2
    Par Breakers427.39%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance8213.77%16.98%

    Rahm's best finishes

    • Rahm participated in 20 tournaments last season, picking up four wins with eight top-five finishes and 11 finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he had a 90% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
    • Last season, one of Rahm's four wins came when he shot 7-under at The Open Championship.
    • Rahm earned 3320 points last season on his way to becoming the FedExCup champion.

    Rahm's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.360-1.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.878-0.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green710.1040.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.336-0.616
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.679-1.660

    Rahm's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship274-70-63-70-7203
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3773-67-67-68-566
    August 17-20BMW Championship3168-74-71-67E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1869-65-71-74-1--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4573-76-72-76+9--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC70-72E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rahm as of the start of The Open Championship.

