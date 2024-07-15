Sahith Theegala betting profile: The Open Championship
In his last competition at the Genesis Scottish Open, Sahith Theegala posted a fourth-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Open Championship aiming to improve on that finish.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- In his last two appearances at The Open Championship, Theegala has an average finish of 34th, and an average score of 7-under.
- In 2023, Theegala failed to make the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).
Theegala's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|MC
|79-68
|+5
|7/13/2022
|34
|69-68-74-70
|-7
Theegala's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Theegala has finished in the top five once.
- Theegala has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Sahith Theegala has averaged 303.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala is averaging -0.759 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala is averaging 2.284 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.401 ranks 23rd on TOUR this season, and his 63.9% driving accuracy average ranks 70th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Theegala has a 0.391 average that ranks 28th on TOUR. He ranks 37th with a 68.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Theegala has delivered a 0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 70th with a putts-per-round average of 28.79, and he ranks 85th by breaking par 24.54% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|55
|303.2
|303.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|37
|68.41%
|67.90%
|Putts Per Round
|70
|28.79
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|85
|24.54%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|34
|13.35%
|15.43%
Theegala's best finishes
- Theegala has played 19 tournaments this season, earning four top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 tournaments, he had a 84.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
- As of now, Theegala has compiled 1945 points, which ranks him seventh in the FedExCup standings.
Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.250.
- Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.713.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.397 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- Theegala recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.401
|1.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.391
|1.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|118
|-0.082
|0.732
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.421
|-0.759
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.131
|2.284
Theegala's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-68
|+5
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|67-68-69-66
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|66-72-69-67
|-6
|200
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|1
|68-64-67-68
|-21
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|19
|67-73-69-70
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|9
|58-74-64
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|2
|64-69-68-63
|-28
|400
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|72-68-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-67-70
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|5
|65-64-69-69
|-17
|110
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-70-71
|-2
|23
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|70-67-67-71
|-13
|188
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|70-70-68-67
|-5
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-74-75
|+9
|15
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|2
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|400
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-6
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|73-65-82-72
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|65-67-67-73
|-12
|133
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|73-71-69-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|77-68-72-70
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|69-67-67-72
|-5
|13
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|66-65-66-69
|-14
|100
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.