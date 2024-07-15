Sahith Theegala betting profile: The Open Championship

This season, Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.250.

Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562 (he finished fifth in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.713.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.397 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.