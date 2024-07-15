PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sahith Theegala betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last competition at the Genesis Scottish Open, Sahith Theegala posted a fourth-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Open Championship aiming to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Theegala at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • In his last two appearances at The Open Championship, Theegala has an average finish of 34th, and an average score of 7-under.
    • In 2023, Theegala failed to make the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).

    Theegala's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/2023MC79-68+5
    7/13/20223469-68-74-70-7

    Theegala's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Theegala has finished in the top five once.
    • Theegala has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Sahith Theegala has averaged 303.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala is averaging -0.759 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala is averaging 2.284 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Theegala .

    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    • Theegala's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.401 ranks 23rd on TOUR this season, and his 63.9% driving accuracy average ranks 70th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Theegala has a 0.391 average that ranks 28th on TOUR. He ranks 37th with a 68.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Theegala has delivered a 0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 70th with a putts-per-round average of 28.79, and he ranks 85th by breaking par 24.54% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance55303.2303.6
    Greens in Regulation %3768.41%67.90%
    Putts Per Round7028.7929.6
    Par Breakers8524.54%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance3413.35%15.43%

    Theegala's best finishes

    • Theegala has played 19 tournaments this season, earning four top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he had a 84.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
    • As of now, Theegala has compiled 1945 points, which ranks him seventh in the FedExCup standings.

    Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.250.
    • Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.713.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.397 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • Theegala recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.4011.276
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.3911.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green118-0.0820.732
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.421-0.759
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.1312.284

    Theegala's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC79-68+5--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-67-3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1367-68-69-66-10229
    August 17-20BMW Championship1566-72-69-67-6200
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship168-64-67-68-21--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1967-73-69-70-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational958-74-64E--
    January 4-7The Sentry264-69-68-63-28400
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6472-68-75-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-67-70-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open565-64-69-69-17110
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-70-71-223
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard668-72-75-68-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship970-67-67-71-13188
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2870-70-68-67-530
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4574-74-74-75+915
    April 18-21RBC Heritage266-67-67-68-16400
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-6--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5273-65-82-72+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship1265-67-67-73-12133
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1273-71-69-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. Open3277-68-72-70+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4869-67-67-72-513
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open466-65-66-69-14100

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

