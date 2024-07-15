PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Gary Woodland betting profile: The Open Championship

Gary Woodland betting profile: The Open Championship

    Gary Woodland hits the links July 17-20 in the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club following a 67th-place finish in the Genesis Scottish Open, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Woodland at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Over his last six trips to The Open Championship, Woodland has an average score of 6-over, with an average finish of 64th.
    • In Woodland's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he finished 55th after posting a score of 5-over.
    • When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).

    Woodland's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/20235573-71-73-72+5
    7/13/2022MC74-76+6
    7/14/2021MC73-70+3
    7/17/2019MC74-71+3
    7/18/20186771-72-72-76+7

    Woodland's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Woodland has an average finish of 54th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Woodland hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 54th.
    • He has finished with an average score of 0 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Gary Woodland has averaged 319.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Woodland is averaging 0.388 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Woodland has an average of -1.980 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Woodland .

    Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Woodland owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.063 (113th) this season, while his average driving distance of 312.5 yards ranks eighth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Woodland ranks 112th on TOUR with a mark of -0.057.
    • On the greens, Woodland has registered a -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 129th on TOUR, while he ranks 147th with a putts-per-round average of 29.40. He has broken par 21.90% of the time (149th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance8312.5319.0
    Greens in Regulation %15862.71%61.81%
    Putts Per Round14729.4029.7
    Par Breakers14921.90%19.10%
    Bogey Avoidance16918.38%19.79%

    Woodland's best finishes

    • Woodland, who has participated in 18 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • Currently, Woodland ranks 166th in the FedExCup standings with 118 points.

    Woodland's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking 17th in the field at 2.039.
    • Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.792.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best performance this season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 2.818 mark ranked ninth in the field.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Woodland delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.331), which ranked third in the field.
    • Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 21st in the field (he finished 21st in that event).

    Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.0630.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.057-2.348
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green166-0.389-0.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.1780.388
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-0.687-1.980

    Woodland's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship5573-71-73-72+56
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-73+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2770-67-67-69-729
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-71+2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC79-67+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-72-70-71-120
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship7270-73-74-74+36
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2169-70-69-66-637
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-81+13--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6473-75-66-71+17
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-76-75-67+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship6071-69-71-69-48
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4572-64-70-76+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5170-70-70-69-17
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC72-78+10--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-76+2--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6767-69-72-70-23

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

