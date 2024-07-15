Gary Woodland betting profile: The Open Championship
Gary Woodland hits the links July 17-20 in the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club following a 67th-place finish in the Genesis Scottish Open, which was his last tournament.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Over his last six trips to The Open Championship, Woodland has an average score of 6-over, with an average finish of 64th.
- In Woodland's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he finished 55th after posting a score of 5-over.
- When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).
Woodland's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|55
|73-71-73-72
|+5
|7/13/2022
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|7/14/2021
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|7/17/2019
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|7/18/2018
|67
|71-72-72-76
|+7
Woodland's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Woodland has an average finish of 54th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Woodland hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 54th.
- He has finished with an average score of 0 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Gary Woodland has averaged 319.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Woodland is averaging 0.388 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Woodland has an average of -1.980 in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.063 (113th) this season, while his average driving distance of 312.5 yards ranks eighth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Woodland ranks 112th on TOUR with a mark of -0.057.
- On the greens, Woodland has registered a -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 129th on TOUR, while he ranks 147th with a putts-per-round average of 29.40. He has broken par 21.90% of the time (149th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|8
|312.5
|319.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|158
|62.71%
|61.81%
|Putts Per Round
|147
|29.40
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|149
|21.90%
|19.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|169
|18.38%
|19.79%
Woodland's best finishes
- Woodland, who has participated in 18 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut nine times.
- Currently, Woodland ranks 166th in the FedExCup standings with 118 points.
Woodland's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking 17th in the field at 2.039.
- Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.792.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best performance this season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 2.818 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Woodland delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.331), which ranked third in the field.
- Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 21st in the field (he finished 21st in that event).
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.063
|0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.057
|-2.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|166
|-0.389
|-0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.178
|0.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.687
|-1.980
Woodland's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|73-71-73-72
|+5
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-67-67-69
|-7
|29
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|79-67
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-72-70-71
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|72
|70-73-74-74
|+3
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|69-70-69-66
|-6
|37
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-81
|+13
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|73-75-66-71
|+1
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-76-75-67
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|60
|71-69-71-69
|-4
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|72-64-70-76
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|70-70-70-69
|-1
|7
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-78
|+10
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|67
|67-69-72-70
|-2
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of The Open Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.