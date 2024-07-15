Aaron Rai betting profile: The Open Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Aaron Rai of England lines up a putt on the 14th green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Aaron Rai enters the 2024 Open Championship July 17-20 coming off a fourth-place finish in the Genesis Scottish Open in his most recent competition.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Rai's average finish has been 19th, and his average score 4-under, over his last two appearances at The Open Championship.
- Rai last participated in The Open Championship in 2022, missing the cut with a score of 3-over.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).
Rai's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/13/2022
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|7/14/2021
|19
|70-69-68-69
|-4
Rai's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Rai has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- Over his last five events, Rai has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Aaron Rai has averaged 297.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Rai is averaging 3.833 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rai is averaging 9.378 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.343 ranks 34th on TOUR this season, and his 73% driving accuracy average ranks seventh.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rai ranks seventh on TOUR with a mark of 0.623.
- On the greens, Rai's 0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 54th this season, while he averages 29.29 putts per round (139th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|138
|293.3
|297.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|3
|72.47%
|76.11%
|Putts Per Round
|139
|29.29
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|35
|26.01%
|24.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|4
|11.45%
|9.44%
Rai's best finishes
- Although Rai has not won any of the 20 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 80%.
- With 876 points, Rai currently sits 49th in the FedExCup standings.
Rai's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 5.069 mark ranked second in the field.
- Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.316.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best effort this season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.703 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Rai recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.918), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Rai delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.343
|1.572
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.623
|2.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|44
|0.202
|1.636
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.208
|3.833
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|1.377
|9.378
Rai's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|69-68-67-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|66-68-70-73
|-3
|34
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|71-66-69-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|73-70-70-67
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|65-69-70-70
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-66
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|66-70-75-72
|-5
|22
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|68-70-69-67
|-10
|43
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-68-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|66-70-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-73-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|61-70-68-71
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|67-65-68-64
|-20
|109
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|39
|68-68-70-71
|-7
|20
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|71-71-67-71
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|67-70-65-70
|-8
|51
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|19
|69-74-68-73
|+4
|103
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|66-65-68-72
|-17
|184
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|65-63-66-69
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|68-65-70-63
|-14
|100
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of The Open Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.