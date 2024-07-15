Aaron Rai betting profile: The Open Championship

This season Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 5.069 mark ranked second in the field.

Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.316.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best effort this season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.703 (he finished fourth in that tournament).

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Rai recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.918), which ranked No. 1 in the field.