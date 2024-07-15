PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Aaron Rai betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Aaron Rai of England lines up a putt on the 14th green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Aaron Rai enters the 2024 Open Championship July 17-20 coming off a fourth-place finish in the Genesis Scottish Open in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Rai at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Rai's average finish has been 19th, and his average score 4-under, over his last two appearances at The Open Championship.
    • Rai last participated in The Open Championship in 2022, missing the cut with a score of 3-over.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).

    Rai's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/13/2022MC75-72+3
    7/14/20211970-69-68-69-4

    Rai's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Rai has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • Over his last five events, Rai has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Aaron Rai has averaged 297.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Rai is averaging 3.833 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai is averaging 9.378 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Rai's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rai's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.343 ranks 34th on TOUR this season, and his 73% driving accuracy average ranks seventh.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rai ranks seventh on TOUR with a mark of 0.623.
    • On the greens, Rai's 0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 54th this season, while he averages 29.29 putts per round (139th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance138293.3297.8
    Greens in Regulation %372.47%76.11%
    Putts Per Round13929.2929.4
    Par Breakers3526.01%24.44%
    Bogey Avoidance411.45%9.44%

    Rai's best finishes

    • Although Rai has not won any of the 20 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 80%.
    • With 876 points, Rai currently sits 49th in the FedExCup standings.

    Rai's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 5.069 mark ranked second in the field.
    • Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.316.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best effort this season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.703 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Rai recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.918), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Rai delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

    Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3431.572
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.6232.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green440.2021.636
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting540.2083.833
    Average Strokes Gained: Total41.3779.378

    Rai's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open2069-68-67-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-70E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4966-68-70-73-334
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2871-66-69-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2173-70-70-67E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5765-69-70-70-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-66-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3366-70-75-72-522
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-65-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1968-70-69-67-1043
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2369-69-70-68-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-68-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open766-70-67-67-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-73-74-70+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-76+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2361-70-68-71-189
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson467-65-68-64-20109
    May 16-19PGA Championship3968-68-70-71-720
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3271-71-67-71E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1467-70-65-70-851
    June 13-16U.S. Open1969-74-68-73+4103
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic266-65-68-72-17184
    July 4-7John Deere Classic765-63-66-69-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open468-65-70-63-14100

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

