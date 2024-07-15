Viktor Hovland betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Viktor Hovland looks to improve upon his 13th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club July 17-20.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Hovland's average finish has been 10th, and his average score 8-under, over his last three appearances at The Open Championship.
- In Hovland's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he finished 13th after posting a score of 3-under.
- When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).
Hovland's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|13
|70-72-66-73
|-3
|7/13/2022
|4
|68-66-66-74
|-14
|7/14/2021
|12
|68-71-69-66
|-6
Hovland's recent performances
- Hovland has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Hovland has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.
- Viktor Hovland has averaged 303.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hovland is averaging 1.896 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hovland is averaging 4.997 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hovland's advanced stats and rankings
- Hovland has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.626 this season (10th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.2 yards) ranks 74th, while his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranks 50th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hovland has a 0.309 mark (47th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hovland's 0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 43rd this season, while he averages 28.53 putts per round (42nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|74
|301.2
|303.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|39
|68.22%
|71.60%
|Putts Per Round
|42
|28.53
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|84
|24.55%
|26.54%
|Bogey Avoidance
|51
|13.82%
|13.27%
Hovland's best finishes
- While Hovland hasn't won any of the 12 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- Hovland, who has 854 points, currently sits 51st in the FedExCup standings.
Hovland's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.203 (he finished 20th in that event).
- Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.494 (he finished 15th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hovland's best effort this season was at The Sentry, where his -0.841 mark ranked 41st in the field.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Hovland recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.948, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 12th in the field.
- Hovland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024. That ranked 15th in the field.
Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.626
|2.866
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.309
|2.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|176
|-0.645
|-1.906
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.304
|1.896
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.593
|4.997
Hovland's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|13
|70-72-66-73
|-3
|63
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|72-64-65-69
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|1
|69-68-65-61
|-17
|0
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|1
|68-64-66-63
|-19
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|10
|73-73-70-63
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|65-67-72-67
|-21
|85
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|69-72-72
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|71-69-75-75
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|62
|73-69-71-74
|-1
|8
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|71-81
|+8
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|72-72-72-69
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|3
|68-66-66-66
|-18
|350
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|69-69-77-75
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-68
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|20
|68-70-64-65
|-13
|95
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|67-69-68-69
|-7
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.