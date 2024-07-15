PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Viktor Hovland betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Viktor Hovland looks to improve upon his 13th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club July 17-20.

    Latest odds for Hovland at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Hovland's average finish has been 10th, and his average score 8-under, over his last three appearances at The Open Championship.
    • In Hovland's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he finished 13th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).

    Hovland's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/20231370-72-66-73-3
    7/13/2022468-66-66-74-14
    7/14/20211268-71-69-66-6

    Hovland's recent performances

    • Hovland has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Hovland has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.
    • Viktor Hovland has averaged 303.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hovland is averaging 1.896 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hovland is averaging 4.997 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hovland .

    Hovland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hovland has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.626 this season (10th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.2 yards) ranks 74th, while his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranks 50th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hovland has a 0.309 mark (47th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hovland's 0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 43rd this season, while he averages 28.53 putts per round (42nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance74301.2303.8
    Greens in Regulation %3968.22%71.60%
    Putts Per Round4228.5328.3
    Par Breakers8424.55%26.54%
    Bogey Avoidance5113.82%13.27%

    Hovland's best finishes

    • While Hovland hasn't won any of the 12 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut 10 times.
    • Hovland, who has 854 points, currently sits 51st in the FedExCup standings.

    Hovland's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.203 (he finished 20th in that event).
    • Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.494 (he finished 15th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hovland's best effort this season was at The Sentry, where his -0.841 mark ranked 41st in the field.
    • At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Hovland recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.948, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 12th in the field.
    • Hovland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024. That ranked 15th in the field.

    Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.6262.866
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.3092.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green176-0.645-1.906
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.3041.896
    Average Strokes Gained: Total400.5934.997

    Hovland's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship1370-72-66-73-363
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1372-64-65-69-10229
    August 17-20BMW Championship169-68-65-61-170
    August 24-27TOUR Championship168-64-66-63-19--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1073-73-70-63-9--
    January 4-7The Sentry2265-67-72-67-2185
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5869-72-72-38
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-69-70-69-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3671-69-75-75+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6273-69-71-74-18
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC71-81+8--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2472-72-72-69+170
    May 16-19PGA Championship368-66-66-66-18350
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1569-69-77-75+2115
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC78-68+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2068-70-64-65-1395
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4667-69-68-69-78

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

