Viktor Hovland betting profile: The Open Championship

This season, Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.203 (he finished 20th in that event).

Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.494 (he finished 15th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hovland's best effort this season was at The Sentry, where his -0.841 mark ranked 41st in the field.

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Hovland recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.948, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 12th in the field.