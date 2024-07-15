Marcel Siem betting profile: The Open Championship
In his last time out at the Genesis Scottish Open, Marcel Siem posted a 62nd-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Open Championship aiming to improve on that finish.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- In his last two appearances at The Open Championship, Siem has an average finish of 28th, and an average score of 2-under.
- Siem finished 41st (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent go-round at The Open Championship (in 2023).
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).
Siem's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|41
|71-71-74-70
|+2
|7/14/2021
|15
|67-67-70-71
|-5
Siem's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Siem has an average finish of 57th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
- Marcel Siem has averaged 302.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Siem has an average of -0.594 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Siem has an average of -0.513 in his past five tournaments.
Siem's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|299.5
|302.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.68%
|69.01%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.27
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.72%
|20.76%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.18%
|15.79%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Siem's best finishes
- Siem took part in three tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those three events, he made the cut two times (66.7%).
- Last season Siem's best performance came when he shot 2-over and finished 41st at The Open Championship.
Siem's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.594
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.513
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Siem's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|71-71-74-70
|+2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|62
|69-68-69-70
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Siem as of the start of The Open Championship.
