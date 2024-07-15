PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: The Open Championship

    Hideki Matsuyama seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Open Championship. He took 13th at the par-71 Royal Troon Golf Club in 2023.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Matsuyama's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score 2-under, over his last five appearances at The Open Championship.
    • In 2023, Matsuyama finished 13th (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).

    Matsuyama's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/20231370-72-69-70-3
    7/13/20226871-72-76-67-2
    7/17/2019MC71-74+3
    7/18/2018MC75-71+4

    Matsuyama's recent performances

    • Matsuyama has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Matsuyama has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five appearances.
    • Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 298.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Matsuyama is averaging 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Matsuyama is averaging 5.561 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Matsuyama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.329 this season (39th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.3 yards) ranks 112th, while his 64.8% driving accuracy average ranks 59th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Matsuyama ranks 31st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.365. Additionally, he ranks 78th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.47%.
    • On the greens, Matsuyama's -0.230 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 136th this season, while he averages 28.47 putts per round (34th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance112297.3298.8
    Greens in Regulation %7866.47%62.35%
    Putts Per Round3428.4728.0
    Par Breakers13622.51%20.68%
    Bogey Avoidance811.99%10.80%

    Matsuyama's best finishes

    • Matsuyama has participated in 15 tournaments this season, securing one win and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut 14 times (93.3%).
    • With 1893 points, Matsuyama currently ranks eighth in the FedExCup standings.

    Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.658 (he finished sixth in that event).
    • Matsuyama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 6.436.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he delivered a 5.833 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Matsuyama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.297, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • Matsuyama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.3291.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.3650.528
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green10.8193.650
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting136-0.2300.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71.2835.561

    Matsuyama's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship1370-72-69-70-363
    July 27-303M Open3064-70-73-67-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-74+5--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1667-69-70-65-9200
    August 17-20BMW ChampionshipW/D71+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5169-76-68-72+5--
    January 4-7The Sentry5871-68-76-69-89
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-68-67-66-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1366-71-76-67-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7175-71-70E5
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2269-68-68-70-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational169-68-68-62-17700
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1267-70-72-76-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship669-69-68-67-15263
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open773-70-66-71-885
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3876-74-71-74+720
    May 16-19PGA Championship3570-65-70-71-824
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday873-70-74-70-1191
    June 13-16U.S. Open672-66-70-70-2275
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2366-69-69-64-1278
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-67-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of The Open Championship.

