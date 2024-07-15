Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: The Open Championship

This season, Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.658 (he finished sixth in that event).

Matsuyama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 6.436.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he delivered a 5.833 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that event.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Matsuyama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.297, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that tournament.