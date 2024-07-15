3H AGO
Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: The Open Championship
Hideki Matsuyama seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Open Championship. He took 13th at the par-71 Royal Troon Golf Club in 2023.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Matsuyama's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score 2-under, over his last five appearances at The Open Championship.
- In 2023, Matsuyama finished 13th (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).
Matsuyama's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|13
|70-72-69-70
|-3
|7/13/2022
|68
|71-72-76-67
|-2
|7/17/2019
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|7/18/2018
|MC
|75-71
|+4
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Matsuyama has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five appearances.
- Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 298.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Matsuyama is averaging 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Matsuyama is averaging 5.561 Strokes Gained: Total.
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.329 this season (39th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.3 yards) ranks 112th, while his 64.8% driving accuracy average ranks 59th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Matsuyama ranks 31st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.365. Additionally, he ranks 78th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.47%.
- On the greens, Matsuyama's -0.230 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 136th this season, while he averages 28.47 putts per round (34th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|112
|297.3
|298.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|78
|66.47%
|62.35%
|Putts Per Round
|34
|28.47
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|136
|22.51%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|8
|11.99%
|10.80%
Matsuyama's best finishes
- Matsuyama has participated in 15 tournaments this season, securing one win and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut 14 times (93.3%).
- With 1893 points, Matsuyama currently ranks eighth in the FedExCup standings.
Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.658 (he finished sixth in that event).
- Matsuyama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 6.436.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he delivered a 5.833 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that event.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Matsuyama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.297, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- Matsuyama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.329
|1.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.365
|0.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|1
|0.819
|3.650
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.230
|0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.283
|5.561
Matsuyama's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|13
|70-72-69-70
|-3
|63
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|64-70-73-67
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|67-69-70-65
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|69-76-68-72
|+5
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|58
|71-68-76-69
|-8
|9
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-68-67-66
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|66-71-76-67
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|75-71-70
|E
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|69-68-68-70
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|1
|69-68-68-62
|-17
|700
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|67-70-72-76
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|263
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|73-70-66-71
|-8
|85
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|76-74-71-74
|+7
|20
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|70-65-70-71
|-8
|24
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|73-70-74-70
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|6
|72-66-70-70
|-2
|275
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|66-69-69-64
|-12
|78
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of The Open Championship.
