Bryson DeChambeau betting profile: The Open Championship

    Bryson DeChambeau enters the 2024 Open Championship after shooting 6-under to win the U.S. Open in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for DeChambeau at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • DeChambeau's average finish has been 38th, and his average score 1-under, over his last six appearances at The Open Championship.
    • DeChambeau last participated in The Open Championship in 2023, finishing 60th with a score of 7-over.
    • With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    DeChambeau's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/20236074-70-74-73+7
    7/13/2022869-74-67-66-12
    7/14/20213371-70-72-65-2
    7/17/2019MC74-73+5
    7/18/20185175-70-73-70+4

    DeChambeau's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, DeChambeau has one win, two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • DeChambeau has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Bryson DeChambeau has averaged 323.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • DeChambeau has an average of 2.423 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • DeChambeau is averaging 13.439 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    DeChambeau's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-320.9323.4
    Greens in Regulation %-64.68%63.89%
    Putts Per Round-30.3628.9
    Par Breakers-18.65%22.78%
    Bogey Avoidance-18.25%15.83%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    DeChambeau's best finishes

    • DeChambeau took part in four tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
    • In those four events, he made the cut three times (75%).
    • Last season DeChambeau put up his best performance at the U.S. Open, where he finished first with a score of 6-under (zero shots back of the winner).

    DeChambeau's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--4.880
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.432
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--3.701
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--2.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--13.439

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    DeChambeau's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship6074-70-74-73+7--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament665-73-75-73-2--
    May 16-19PGA Championship268-65-67-64-20--
    June 13-16U.S. Open167-69-67-71-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for DeChambeau as of the start of The Open Championship.

