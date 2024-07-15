Bryson DeChambeau betting profile: The Open Championship
Bryson DeChambeau enters the 2024 Open Championship after shooting 6-under to win the U.S. Open in his last tournament.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- DeChambeau's average finish has been 38th, and his average score 1-under, over his last six appearances at The Open Championship.
- DeChambeau last participated in The Open Championship in 2023, finishing 60th with a score of 7-over.
- With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
DeChambeau's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|60
|74-70-74-73
|+7
|7/13/2022
|8
|69-74-67-66
|-12
|7/14/2021
|33
|71-70-72-65
|-2
|7/17/2019
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|7/18/2018
|51
|75-70-73-70
|+4
DeChambeau's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, DeChambeau has one win, two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- DeChambeau has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Bryson DeChambeau has averaged 323.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- DeChambeau has an average of 2.423 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- DeChambeau is averaging 13.439 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
DeChambeau's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|320.9
|323.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.68%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.36
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|18.65%
|22.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.25%
|15.83%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
DeChambeau's best finishes
- DeChambeau took part in four tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those four events, he made the cut three times (75%).
- Last season DeChambeau put up his best performance at the U.S. Open, where he finished first with a score of 6-under (zero shots back of the winner).
DeChambeau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|4.880
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|3.701
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|2.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|13.439
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
DeChambeau's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|60
|74-70-74-73
|+7
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|6
|65-73-75-73
|-2
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|2
|68-65-67-64
|-20
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|1
|67-69-67-71
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for DeChambeau as of the start of The Open Championship.
