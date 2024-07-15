Bryson DeChambeau betting profile: The Open Championship

Over his last five appearances, DeChambeau has one win, two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.

DeChambeau has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.

He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Bryson DeChambeau has averaged 323.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

DeChambeau has an average of 2.423 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.