Matthew Jordan betting profile: The Open Championship
SUTTON COLDFIELD, ENGLAND - MAY 05: Matthew Jordan of England tees off on the 16th hole during the first round of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Danny Willett at The Belfry on May 05, 2022 in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Matthew Jordan hits the links July 17-20 in the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club following a 26th-place finish in the Genesis Scottish Open, which was his last tournament.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Over his last two trips to The Open Championship, Jordan has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 10th.
- In Jordan's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he finished 10th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).
Jordan's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|10
|69-72-69-70
|-4
|7/13/2022
|MC
|74-72
|+2
Jordan's recent performances
- Jordan has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Jordan has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of even-par across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Matthew Jordan has averaged 292.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Jordan is averaging -0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Jordan is averaging -1.497 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jordan's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|280.8
|292.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.19%
|65.43%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.50
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.44%
|19.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.06%
|16.05%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Jordan's best finishes
- Last season Jordan took part in two tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those two events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 100%.
- Last season Jordan's best performance came at The Open Championship, where he shot 4-under and finished 10th.
Jordan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.941
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.497
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Jordan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|10
|69-72-69-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|67-65-68-70
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Jordan as of the start of The Open Championship.
