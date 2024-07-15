Matthew Jordan betting profile: The Open Championship

Jordan has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.

Over his last five tournaments, Jordan has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has an average score of even-par across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Matthew Jordan has averaged 292.9 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Jordan is averaging -0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting.