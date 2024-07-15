Daniel Hillier betting profile: The Open Championship

In his last five tournaments, Hillier has an average finish of 50th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Hillier has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Daniel Hillier has averaged 303.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Hillier has an average of -1.774 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.