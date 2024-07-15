PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Daniel Hillier betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HELSINGBORG, SWEDEN - JUNE 07: Daniel Hillier of New Zealand tees off on the first hole during day two of the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed at Vasatorps Golfklubb on June 07, 2024 in Helsingborg, Sweden. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the Genesis Scottish Open, Daniel Hillier carded a 46th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Open Championship looking to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Hillier at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Over Hillier's last two trips to the The Open Championship, he has failed to make the cut each time.
    • Hillier last played at The Open Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 9-over.
    • When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).

    Hillier's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/2023MC78-73+9
    7/14/2021MC72-71+3

    Hillier's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hillier has an average finish of 50th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Hillier has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Daniel Hillier has averaged 303.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hillier has an average of -1.774 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hillier is averaging -0.246 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hillier's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-303.5303.1
    Greens in Regulation %-70.37%67.86%
    Putts Per Round-31.3330.6
    Par Breakers-12.96%17.46%
    Bogey Avoidance-13.89%17.46%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Hillier's best finishes

    • Hillier played two tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those two tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
    • Last season Hillier's best performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open. He shot 7-under and finished 46th in that event.

    Hillier's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.893
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--3.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---3.484
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.774
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.246

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Hillier's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC78-73+9--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4666-71-66-70-7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hillier as of the start of The Open Championship.

