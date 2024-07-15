Lucas Glover betting profile: The Open Championship

This season, Glover produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 0.965.

Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.578. He finished 25th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 6.416 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Glover delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.848, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.