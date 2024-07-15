PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Lucas Glover betting profile: The Open Championship

    At the Genesis Scottish Open, Lucas Glover struggled, missing the cut at The Renaissance Club. He is seeking better results in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland, at the 2024 Open Championship from July 17-20.

    Latest odds for Glover at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Glover's average finish has been 20th, and his average score 1-under, over his last two appearances at The Open Championship.
    • In 2021, Glover failed to make the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).

    Glover's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/14/2021MC75-70+5
    7/17/20192072-69-71-71-1

    Glover's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Glover has an average finish of 34th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Glover has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 11-under.
    • Off the tee, Lucas Glover has averaged 286.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Glover is averaging -1.069 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Glover is averaging -2.548 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Glover .

    Glover's advanced stats and rankings

    • Glover has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.024 this season (106th on TOUR). His average driving distance (287.5 yards) ranks 166th, while his 73.8% driving accuracy average ranks fifth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Glover ranks 15th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.523. Additionally, he ranks 71st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.75%.
    • On the greens, Glover has delivered a -0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR, while he ranks 97th with a putts-per-round average of 28.94. He has broken par 21.62% of the time (155th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance166287.5286.5
    Greens in Regulation %7166.75%66.67%
    Putts Per Round9728.9429.5
    Par Breakers15521.62%21.83%
    Bogey Avoidance6514.10%18.25%

    Glover's best finishes

    • Glover has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • Currently, Glover has 596 points, ranking him 70th in the FedExCup standings.

    Glover's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Glover produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 0.965.
    • Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.578. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 6.416 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Glover delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.848, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
    • Glover recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked 11th in the field.

    Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee106-0.024-0.793
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.5230.918
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green560.143-1.605
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.346-1.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Total730.296-2.548

    Glover's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship166-64-62-68-20500
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship166-64-66-69-300
    August 17-20BMW Championship2270-67-69-70-4156
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1872-67-69-70-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5969-67-72-68-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4570-65-73-65-11--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1271-71-69-70-7--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational657-69-68E--
    January 4-7The Sentry2972-66-68-67-1948
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-68-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5873-74-66-38
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3569-71-68-73-325
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3568-71-70-67-819
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3073-70-74-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-69E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1168-69-72-69-670
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2570-72-70-72-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-73-72-75+398
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3369-69-68-71-727
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1671-70-73-69-1110
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-68-70-69-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1269-70-71-67-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-74+8--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-79+13--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4470-67-71-66-616
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2364-68-67-69-1637
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of The Open Championship.

