Lucas Glover betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
At the Genesis Scottish Open, Lucas Glover struggled, missing the cut at The Renaissance Club. He is seeking better results in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland, at the 2024 Open Championship from July 17-20.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Glover's average finish has been 20th, and his average score 1-under, over his last two appearances at The Open Championship.
- In 2021, Glover failed to make the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).
Glover's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/14/2021
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|7/17/2019
|20
|72-69-71-71
|-1
Glover's recent performances
- In his last five events, Glover has an average finish of 34th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Glover has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 11-under.
- Off the tee, Lucas Glover has averaged 286.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Glover is averaging -1.069 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Glover is averaging -2.548 Strokes Gained: Total.
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.024 this season (106th on TOUR). His average driving distance (287.5 yards) ranks 166th, while his 73.8% driving accuracy average ranks fifth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Glover ranks 15th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.523. Additionally, he ranks 71st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.75%.
- On the greens, Glover has delivered a -0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR, while he ranks 97th with a putts-per-round average of 28.94. He has broken par 21.62% of the time (155th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|166
|287.5
|286.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|71
|66.75%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|97
|28.94
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|155
|21.62%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|65
|14.10%
|18.25%
Glover's best finishes
- Glover has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Currently, Glover has 596 points, ranking him 70th in the FedExCup standings.
Glover's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Glover produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 0.965.
- Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.578. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 6.416 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Glover delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.848, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
- Glover recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked 11th in the field.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.024
|-0.793
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.523
|0.918
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|56
|0.143
|-1.605
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.346
|-1.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.296
|-2.548
Glover's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|66-64-62-68
|-20
|500
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|1
|66-64-66-69
|-30
|0
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-67-69-70
|-4
|156
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|18
|72-67-69-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|69-67-72-68
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|70-65-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|12
|71-71-69-70
|-7
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|6
|57-69-68
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|72-66-68-67
|-19
|48
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|73-74-66
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|69-71-68-73
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|68-71-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|73-70-74-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|11
|68-69-72-69
|-6
|70
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-72-70-72
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-73-72-75
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-69-68-71
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|71-70-73-69
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-68-70-69
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|69-70-71-67
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-79
|+13
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|70-67-71-66
|-6
|16
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|64-68-67-69
|-16
|37
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of The Open Championship.
