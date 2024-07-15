3H AGO
Jason Day betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Jason Day seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Open Championship. He took second at the par-71 Royal Troon Golf Club in 2023.
Latest odds for Day at The Open Championship.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Over his last five trips to The Open Championship, Day has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 15th.
- In 2023, Day finished second (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship.
- With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Day's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|2
|72-67-69-69
|-7
|7/14/2021
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|7/17/2019
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|7/18/2018
|17
|71-71-72-68
|-2
Day's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Day has an average finish of 36th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Day has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
- Jason Day has averaged 298.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Day is averaging 2.769 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Day is averaging 0.970 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Day .
Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.128 (76th) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.4 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Day ranks 149th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.374, while he ranks 146th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.55%.
- On the greens, Day's 0.614 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks fifth this season, while he averages 27.84 putts per round (fifth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|72
|301.4
|298.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|146
|63.55%
|62.65%
|Putts Per Round
|5
|27.84
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|62
|25.05%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|20
|12.77%
|14.20%
Day's best finishes
- Day has played 17 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 14 times (82.4%).
- Currently, Day has 1210 points, ranking him 26th in the FedExCup standings.
Day's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.874 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.449 (he finished sixth in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day's best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 4.994 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Day recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.812 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- Day delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.128
|-0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.374
|-1.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|39
|0.223
|-0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.614
|2.769
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.592
|0.970
Day's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|72-67-69-69
|-7
|203
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|68-72-72-66
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|45
|69-74-74-70
|+7
|43
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|28
|67-70-74-73
|+4
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|11
|71-69-66-74
|-8
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|1
|58-66-66
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|10
|65-69-67-67
|-24
|170
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|68-66-68-68
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|69-71-63
|-13
|238
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|9
|65-69-69-72
|-9
|200
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|70-74-73-73
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|67-71-72-72
|-6
|22
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|75-73-76-69
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|68-69-72-66
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|66-70-71-68
|-9
|5
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|4
|68-67-73-70
|-6
|313
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-67-69-71
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|73-75-69-77
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|71-70-64-69
|-6
|16
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|69-67-66-66
|-16
|37
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.