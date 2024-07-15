Jason Day betting profile: The Open Championship

This season, Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.874 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.449 (he finished sixth in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day's best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 4.994 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Day recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.812 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.