3H AGO

Jason Day betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Jason Day seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Open Championship. He took second at the par-71 Royal Troon Golf Club in 2023.

    Latest odds for Day at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Over his last five trips to The Open Championship, Day has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 15th.
    • In 2023, Day finished second (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship.
    • With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Day's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/2023272-67-69-69-7
    7/14/2021MC75-70+5
    7/17/2019MC70-74+2
    7/18/20181771-71-72-68-2

    Day's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Day has an average finish of 36th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Day has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
    • Jason Day has averaged 298.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Day is averaging 2.769 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Day is averaging 0.970 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Day .

    Day's advanced stats and rankings

    • Day owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.128 (76th) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.4 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Day ranks 149th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.374, while he ranks 146th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.55%.
    • On the greens, Day's 0.614 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks fifth this season, while he averages 27.84 putts per round (fifth).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance72301.4298.9
    Greens in Regulation %14663.55%62.65%
    Putts Per Round527.8428.1
    Par Breakers6225.05%20.68%
    Bogey Avoidance2012.77%14.20%

    Day's best finishes

    • Day has played 17 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 14 times (82.4%).
    • Currently, Day has 1210 points, ranking him 26th in the FedExCup standings.

    Day's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.874 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.449 (he finished sixth in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day's best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 4.994 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Day recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.812 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • Day delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.

    Day's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.128-0.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.374-1.415
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green390.223-0.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting50.6142.769
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.5920.970

    Day's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship272-67-69-69-7203
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5268-72-72-66-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship4569-74-74-70+743
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2867-70-74-73+4--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1171-69-66-74-8--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational158-66-66E--
    January 4-7The Sentry1065-69-67-67-24170
    January 18-21The American Express3468-66-68-68-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am669-71-63-13238
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational965-69-69-72-9200
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3670-74-73-73+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3567-71-72-72-622
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3075-73-76-69+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1868-69-72-66-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5966-70-71-68-95
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship468-67-73-70-6313
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-67-69-71-615
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3373-75-69-77+627
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-77+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4471-70-64-69-616
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2369-67-66-66-1637

    All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

