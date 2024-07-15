Dean Burmester betting profile: The Open Championship

Burmester has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut five times.

Over his last five tournaments, Burmester has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 2-over in his last five events.

Dean Burmester has averaged 318.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Burmester has an average of -0.919 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.