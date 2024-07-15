Dean Burmester betting profile: The Open Championship
Dean Burmester looks for a better result in the 2024 Open Championship after he placed 11th shooting 11-under in this tournament in 2022.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Over his last two trips to The Open Championship, Burmester has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 26th.
- Burmester finished 11th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent go-round at The Open Championship (in 2022).
- When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).
Burmester's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/13/2022
|11
|71-73-67-66
|-11
|7/14/2021
|40
|70-67-71-71
|-1
Burmester's recent performances
- Burmester has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut five times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Burmester has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 2-over in his last five events.
- Dean Burmester has averaged 318.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Burmester has an average of -0.919 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Burmester is averaging 0.928 Strokes Gained: Total.
Burmester's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|312.1
|318.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|69.12%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.21
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.39%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.22%
|16.94%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Burmester's best finishes
- Burmester last season participated in nine tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- Last season Burmester had his best performance at the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club. He shot 12-under and finished 12th (nine shots back of the winner).
Burmester's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.789
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.919
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.928
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Burmester's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|69-65-68-70
|-12
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|69
|74-71-76-74
|+15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Burmester as of the start of The Open Championship.
