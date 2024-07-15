Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: The Open Championship

This season Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 3.563 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.

Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.470. He finished 21st in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood's best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he produced a 3.500 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fleetwood recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.379), which ranked 12th in the field.