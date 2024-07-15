PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Tommy Fleetwood shot 4-under and took 10th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Royal Troon Golf Club July 17-20 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Open Championship.

    Latest odds for Fleetwood at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • In his last six appearances at The Open Championship, Fleetwood has an average finish of 15th, and an average score of 5-under.
    • In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he finished 10th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Fleetwood's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/20231066-71-71-72-4
    7/13/2022472-69-66-67-14
    7/14/20213367-71-70-70-2
    7/17/2019268-67-66-74-9
    7/18/20181272-65-71-73-3

    Fleetwood's recent performances

    • Fleetwood has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard three times over his last five appearances.
    • Fleetwood has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Fleetwood has an average of 0.832 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fleetwood has an average of 5.539 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Fleetwood .

    Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fleetwood has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.268 this season, which ranks 47th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.3 yards) ranks 97th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fleetwood ranks 104th on TOUR with a mark of 0.003.
    • On the greens, Fleetwood's 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 66th this season, while he averages 28.82 putts per round (78th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance97298.3301.3
    Greens in Regulation %7066.76%71.67%
    Putts Per Round7828.8230.1
    Par Breakers16320.86%20.56%
    Bogey Avoidance1312.28%11.94%

    Fleetwood's best finishes

    • While Fleetwood has not won any of the 15 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut 14 times (93.3%).
    • As of now, Fleetwood has collected 1223 points, which ranks him 25th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 3.563 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.470. He finished 21st in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood's best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he produced a 3.500 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fleetwood recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.379), which ranked 12th in the field.
    • Fleetwood posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.

    Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.2681.585
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1040.0033.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green280.259-0.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.1510.832
    Average Strokes Gained: Total350.6815.539

    Fleetwood's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship1066-71-71-72-477
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship366-66-66-68-14650
    August 17-20BMW Championship2570-67-69-71-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship671-70-65-66-8--
    January 4-7The Sentry4770-70-69-70-1314
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3169-72-68-731
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1070-68-71-67-8150
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-80+9--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3570-72-69-71-622
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open771-69-72-68-885
    April 11-14Masters Tournament372-71-72-69-4325
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4971-72-69-69-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1371-70-71-70-2135
    May 16-19PGA Championship2672-69-69-65-950
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2167-70-64-72-741
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2069-73-73-76+398
    June 13-16U.S. Open1670-75-70-68+3115
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1567-67-66-65-15125
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3465-69-66-71-920

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

