Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Tommy Fleetwood shot 4-under and took 10th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Royal Troon Golf Club July 17-20 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Open Championship.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- In his last six appearances at The Open Championship, Fleetwood has an average finish of 15th, and an average score of 5-under.
- In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he finished 10th after posting a score of 4-under.
- With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Fleetwood's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|10
|66-71-71-72
|-4
|7/13/2022
|4
|72-69-66-67
|-14
|7/14/2021
|33
|67-71-70-70
|-2
|7/17/2019
|2
|68-67-66-74
|-9
|7/18/2018
|12
|72-65-71-73
|-3
Fleetwood's recent performances
- Fleetwood has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard three times over his last five appearances.
- Fleetwood has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Fleetwood has an average of 0.832 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fleetwood has an average of 5.539 in his past five tournaments.
Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings
- Fleetwood has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.268 this season, which ranks 47th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.3 yards) ranks 97th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fleetwood ranks 104th on TOUR with a mark of 0.003.
- On the greens, Fleetwood's 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 66th this season, while he averages 28.82 putts per round (78th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|298.3
|301.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|70
|66.76%
|71.67%
|Putts Per Round
|78
|28.82
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|163
|20.86%
|20.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|13
|12.28%
|11.94%
Fleetwood's best finishes
- While Fleetwood has not won any of the 15 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut 14 times (93.3%).
- As of now, Fleetwood has collected 1223 points, which ranks him 25th in the FedExCup standings.
Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 3.563 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.470. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood's best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he produced a 3.500 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fleetwood recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.379), which ranked 12th in the field.
- Fleetwood posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.268
|1.585
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|0.003
|3.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|28
|0.259
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.151
|0.832
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.681
|5.539
Fleetwood's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|10
|66-71-71-72
|-4
|77
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|3
|66-66-66-68
|-14
|650
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|70-67-69-71
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|71-70-65-66
|-8
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|70-70-69-70
|-13
|14
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|69-72-68
|-7
|31
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|70-68-71-67
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|70-72-69-71
|-6
|22
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|71-69-72-68
|-8
|85
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|72-71-72-69
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|71-72-69-69
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|71-70-71-70
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-69-69-65
|-9
|50
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|67-70-64-72
|-7
|41
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|20
|69-73-73-76
|+3
|98
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|16
|70-75-70-68
|+3
|115
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|15
|67-67-66-65
|-15
|125
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|65-69-66-71
|-9
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.