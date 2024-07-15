PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

C.T. Pan betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

C.T. Pan betting profile: The Open Championship

    In his last time out at the John Deere Classic, C.T. Pan posted a second-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Open Championship aiming for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Pan at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Pan has missed the cut in his last two appearances at The Open Championship.
    • Pan last played at The Open Championship in 2021, missing the cut with a score of 7-over.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).

    Pan's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/14/2021MC71-76+7
    7/17/2019MC77-74+9

    Pan's recent performances

    • Pan has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Pan has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, C.T. Pan has averaged 292.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Pan is averaging -0.165 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pan has an average of 3.825 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Pan .

    Pan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pan's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.058 ranks 112th on TOUR this season, and his 63% driving accuracy average ranks 80th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pan sports a 0.107 average that ranks 82nd on TOUR. He ranks 59th with a 66.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pan's -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 101st this season, while he averages 29.05 putts per round (110th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance141292.9292.7
    Greens in Regulation %5966.93%70.14%
    Putts Per Round11029.0529.4
    Par Breakers13922.22%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance7814.47%11.81%

    Pan's best finishes

    • Pan hasn't won any of the 15 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured two top-five finishes.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he had a 60% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • Pan, who has 455 points, currently sits 85th in the FedExCup standings.

    Pan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Pan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 2.157 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • Pan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 5.709.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan's best effort this season was at the John Deere Classic, where his 5.577 mark ranked third in the field.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.656, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
    • Pan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024. That ranked second in the field.

    Pan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee112-0.0580.526
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green820.1070.702
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green40.4622.762
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.010-0.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.5023.825

    Pan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open7068-70-75-71E3
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6470-68-68-74E4
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship968-69-69-66-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenW/D75E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-70-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicW/D42+6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta371-67-67-65-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2866-68-70-71-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5171-70-78-74+513
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4269-68-70-76-518
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5171-72-73-72E7
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-70-62-75-1385
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D72+1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-69E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3769-70-68-74+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3570-70-68-69-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-73-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic265-63-68-64-24208

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of The Open Championship.

