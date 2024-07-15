3H AGO
C.T. Pan betting profile: The Open Championship
In his last time out at the John Deere Classic, C.T. Pan posted a second-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Open Championship aiming for a better finish.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Pan has missed the cut in his last two appearances at The Open Championship.
- Pan last played at The Open Championship in 2021, missing the cut with a score of 7-over.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).
Pan's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/14/2021
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|7/17/2019
|MC
|77-74
|+9
Pan's recent performances
- Pan has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Pan has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, C.T. Pan has averaged 292.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Pan is averaging -0.165 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pan has an average of 3.825 in his past five tournaments.
Pan's advanced stats and rankings
- Pan's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.058 ranks 112th on TOUR this season, and his 63% driving accuracy average ranks 80th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pan sports a 0.107 average that ranks 82nd on TOUR. He ranks 59th with a 66.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pan's -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 101st this season, while he averages 29.05 putts per round (110th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|141
|292.9
|292.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|59
|66.93%
|70.14%
|Putts Per Round
|110
|29.05
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|139
|22.22%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|78
|14.47%
|11.81%
Pan's best finishes
- Pan hasn't won any of the 15 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured two top-five finishes.
- In those 15 tournaments, he had a 60% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- Pan, who has 455 points, currently sits 85th in the FedExCup standings.
Pan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Pan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 2.157 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished third in that event.
- Pan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 5.709.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan's best effort this season was at the John Deere Classic, where his 5.577 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.656, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
- Pan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024. That ranked second in the field.
Pan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.058
|0.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.107
|0.702
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|4
|0.462
|2.762
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.010
|-0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.502
|3.825
Pan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|70
|68-70-75-71
|E
|3
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|70-68-68-74
|E
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|75
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|W/D
|42
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|71-67-67-65
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|66-68-70-71
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|51
|71-70-78-74
|+5
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|69-68-70-76
|-5
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-72-73-72
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-70-62-75
|-138
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|69-70-68-74
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-70-68-69
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|2
|65-63-68-64
|-24
|208
All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of The Open Championship.
