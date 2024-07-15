C.T. Pan betting profile: The Open Championship

Pan has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.

He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Pan has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.

He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, C.T. Pan has averaged 292.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Pan is averaging -0.165 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.