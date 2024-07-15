Ludvig Åberg betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
In his last tournament at the Genesis Scottish Open, Ludvig Åberg carded a fourth-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Open Championship trying for better results.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- This is Åberg's first time competing at The Open Championship in the past five years.
- When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).
Åberg's recent performances
- Åberg has finished in the top five twice over his last five tournaments.
- Åberg has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Ludvig Åberg has averaged 309.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Åberg has an average of 0.885 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Åberg is averaging 5.830 Strokes Gained: Total.
Åberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Åberg has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.523 this season, which ranks 14th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.2 yards) ranks 27th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Åberg owns a 0.601 average that ranks eighth on TOUR. He ranks 17th with a 69.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Åberg's 0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 64th this season, and his 28.68 putts-per-round average ranks 56th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|27
|308.2
|309.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|17
|69.40%
|70.99%
|Putts Per Round
|56
|28.68
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|88
|24.37%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|3
|11.01%
|11.73%
Åberg's best finishes
- Åberg has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and he has earned four top-five finishes and seven top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Currently, Åberg has 2092 points, ranking him sixth in the FedExCup standings.
Åberg's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Åberg posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.263. In that event, he finished 14th.
- Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 5.759 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg posted his best performance this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 3.524.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Åberg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.867). That ranked 19th in the field.
- Åberg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.523
|1.805
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.601
|2.625
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|88
|0.023
|0.515
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.164
|0.885
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.312
|5.830
Åberg's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|64
|72-64-73-72
|-3
|4
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|66-66-71-67
|-10
|51
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-69-66-68
|-22
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|69-69-68-62
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|68-65-72-64
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|1
|67-64-61-61
|-29
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|3
|60-72-60
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|69-70-77-63
|-13
|14
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-70-66
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|68-72-69-70
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|2
|68-65-67
|-16
|400
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|68-72-70-68
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|73-74-69-72
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|8
|67-73-67-67
|-14
|225
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-71-67-73
|-5
|47
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|2
|73-69-70-69
|-7
|400
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|10
|66-66-68-72
|-12
|170
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|68-72-72-74
|-2
|275
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|12
|66-69-73-73
|+1
|150
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|67-69-62-71
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|64-64-65-73
|-14
|100
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.