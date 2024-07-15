Ludvig Åberg betting profile: The Open Championship

Åberg has finished in the top five twice over his last five tournaments.

Åberg has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Ludvig Åberg has averaged 309.7 yards in his past five starts.

Åberg has an average of 0.885 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.