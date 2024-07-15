PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Ludvig Åberg betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last tournament at the Genesis Scottish Open, Ludvig Åberg carded a fourth-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Open Championship trying for better results.

    Latest odds for Åberg at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • This is Åberg's first time competing at The Open Championship in the past five years.
    • When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).

    Åberg's recent performances

    • Åberg has finished in the top five twice over his last five tournaments.
    • Åberg has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ludvig Åberg has averaged 309.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Åberg has an average of 0.885 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Åberg is averaging 5.830 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Åberg .

    Åberg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Åberg has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.523 this season, which ranks 14th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.2 yards) ranks 27th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Åberg owns a 0.601 average that ranks eighth on TOUR. He ranks 17th with a 69.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Åberg's 0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 64th this season, and his 28.68 putts-per-round average ranks 56th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance27308.2309.7
    Greens in Regulation %1769.40%70.99%
    Putts Per Round5628.6829.2
    Par Breakers8824.37%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance311.01%11.73%

    Åberg's best finishes

    • Åberg has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and he has earned four top-five finishes and seven top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • Currently, Åberg has 2092 points, ranking him sixth in the FedExCup standings.

    Åberg's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Åberg posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.263. In that event, he finished 14th.
    • Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 5.759 mark ranked ninth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg posted his best performance this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 3.524.
    • At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Åberg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.867). That ranked 19th in the field.
    • Åberg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.

    Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.5231.805
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.6012.625
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green880.0230.515
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting640.1640.885
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.3125.830

    Åberg's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open6472-64-73-72-34
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1466-66-71-67-1051
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship267-69-66-68-22--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1369-69-68-62-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1068-65-72-64-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic167-64-61-61-29--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational360-72-60E--
    January 4-7The Sentry4769-70-77-63-1314
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-65-70-66-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open968-72-69-70-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am268-65-67-16400
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1968-72-70-68-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2573-74-69-72E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship867-73-67-67-14225
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-71-67-73-547
    April 11-14Masters Tournament273-69-70-69-7400
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1066-66-68-72-12170
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday568-72-72-74-2275
    June 13-16U.S. Open1266-69-73-73+1150
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2767-69-62-71-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open464-64-65-73-14100

    All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

