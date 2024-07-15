Yannik Paul betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
In his last competition at the Genesis Scottish Open, Yannik Paul finished the weekend at 10-under, good for a 26th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Open Championship July 17-20 seeking a better finish.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Paul has entered The Open Championship once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 5-over and missing the cut.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).
Paul's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|MC
|77-70
|+5
Paul's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Paul has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Paul has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 4-under.
- Off the tee, Yannik Paul has averaged 298.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Paul is averaging 1.436 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Paul is averaging 1.927 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Paul's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|298.4
|298.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.44%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.40
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|13.89%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.67%
|13.58%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Paul's best finishes
- Paul did not post a top-10 finish last season (he participated in three tournaments).
- In those three events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- Last season Paul's best performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open. He shot 10-under and finished 26th in that event.
Paul's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.845
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.818
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.927
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Paul's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|65-67-68-70
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.