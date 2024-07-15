Yannik Paul betting profile: The Open Championship

Over his last five tournaments, Paul has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Paul has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 4-under.

Off the tee, Yannik Paul has averaged 298.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Paul is averaging 1.436 Strokes Gained: Putting.