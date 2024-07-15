Adrian Meronk betting profile: The Open Championship

In his last five tournaments, Meronk has not finished in the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Meronk has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He posted a final score of 0 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Adrian Meronk has averaged 304.4 yards in his past five starts.

Meronk has an average of -0.463 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.