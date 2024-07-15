Adrian Meronk betting profile: The Open Championship
When he hits the links July 17-20, Adrian Meronk will look to improve upon his last performance at The Open Championship. In 2023, he shot even-par and finished 23rd at Royal Liverpool Golf Club.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Over his last two trips to The Open Championship, Meronk has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 33rd.
- In 2023, Meronk finished 23rd (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).
Meronk's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|23
|72-71-74-67
|E
|7/13/2022
|42
|75-68-70-69
|-6
Meronk's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Meronk has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Meronk has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He posted a final score of 0 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Adrian Meronk has averaged 304.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Meronk has an average of -0.463 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Meronk has an average of -2.208 in his past five tournaments.
Meronk's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|306.2
|304.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.49%
|61.57%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.64
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|18.45%
|13.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.67%
|20.83%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Meronk's best finishes
- Meronk participated in 10 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut four times (40%).
- Last season Meronk's best performance came when he shot even-par and finished 23rd at The Open Championship.
Meronk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.676
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.916
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.506
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.463
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.208
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Meronk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|72-71-74-67
|E
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-80
|+14
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-76
|+12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Meronk as of the start of The Open Championship.
