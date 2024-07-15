Max Homa betting profile: The Open Championship

This season, Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.081.

Homa's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he produced a 4.360 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 22nd in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best performance this season was in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.609. He finished eighth in that tournament.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.465, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.