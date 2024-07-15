PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Max Homa betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Max Homa looks to improve upon his 10th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club July 17-20.

    Latest odds for Homa at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • In his last three appearances at The Open Championship, Homa has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of 3-under.
    • In 2023, Homa finished 10th (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).

    Homa's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/20231068-73-70-69-4
    7/13/2022MC73-72+1
    7/14/20214070-69-71-69-1

    Homa's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Homa has an average finish of 51st.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Homa has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of 0 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Max Homa has averaged 298.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Homa has an average of -0.888 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Homa has an average of -2.712 in his past five tournaments.
    Homa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Homa's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.236 ranks 141st on TOUR this season, and his 60.3% driving accuracy average ranks 114th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Homa ranks 67th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.175, while he ranks 140th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.93%.
    • On the greens, Homa has registered a 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a putts-per-round average of 28.62, and he ranks 161st by breaking par 20.95% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance84299.8298.9
    Greens in Regulation %14063.93%58.68%
    Putts Per Round5128.6228.7
    Par Breakers16120.95%13.54%
    Bogey Avoidance3113.21%15.28%

    Homa's best finishes

    • Homa has played 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • With 1178 points, Homa currently sits 32nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Homa's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.081.
    • Homa's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he produced a 4.360 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 22nd in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best performance this season was in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.609. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.465, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Homa posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).

    Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.236-1.992
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.175-0.357
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green250.2830.525
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting950.016-0.888
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.237-2.712

    Homa's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship1068-73-70-69-477
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship668-66-65-70-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship568-62-71-68-11420
    August 24-27TOUR Championship970-67-69-68-6--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship770-66-70-69-13--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1369-73-71-69-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry1467-69-68-66-22113
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-70-71-69-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6669-73-72-26
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1673-65-70-69-7115
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-69-71-73-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6468-75-74-71E7
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2568-74-72-70-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament367-71-73-73-4325
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5571-70-66-75-210
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship869-70-72-69-4213
    May 16-19PGA Championship3568-70-69-69-824
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC78-69+7--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2271-73-72-76+480
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-75+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6170-71-70-66-38
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open7067-70-73-69-13

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

