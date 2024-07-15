3H AGO
Max Homa betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Max Homa looks to improve upon his 10th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club July 17-20.
Latest odds for Homa at The Open Championship.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- In his last three appearances at The Open Championship, Homa has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of 3-under.
- In 2023, Homa finished 10th (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).
Homa's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|10
|68-73-70-69
|-4
|7/13/2022
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|7/14/2021
|40
|70-69-71-69
|-1
Homa's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Homa has an average finish of 51st.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Homa has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of 0 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Max Homa has averaged 298.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Homa has an average of -0.888 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Homa has an average of -2.712 in his past five tournaments.
Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.236 ranks 141st on TOUR this season, and his 60.3% driving accuracy average ranks 114th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Homa ranks 67th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.175, while he ranks 140th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.93%.
- On the greens, Homa has registered a 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a putts-per-round average of 28.62, and he ranks 161st by breaking par 20.95% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|84
|299.8
|298.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|140
|63.93%
|58.68%
|Putts Per Round
|51
|28.62
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|161
|20.95%
|13.54%
|Bogey Avoidance
|31
|13.21%
|15.28%
Homa's best finishes
- Homa has played 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- With 1178 points, Homa currently sits 32nd in the FedExCup standings.
Homa's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.081.
- Homa's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he produced a 4.360 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 22nd in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best performance this season was in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.609. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.465, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Homa posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).
Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.236
|-1.992
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.175
|-0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|25
|0.283
|0.525
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|0.016
|-0.888
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.237
|-2.712
Homa's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|10
|68-73-70-69
|-4
|77
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|68-66-65-70
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|5
|68-62-71-68
|-11
|420
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|70-66-70-69
|-13
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|69-73-71-69
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|67-69-68-66
|-22
|113
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-70-71-69
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|69-73-72
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|73-65-70-69
|-7
|115
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-69-71-73
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|68-75-74-71
|E
|7
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|68-74-72-70
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|71-70-66-75
|-2
|10
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|69-70-72-69
|-4
|213
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|68-70-69-69
|-8
|24
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|78-69
|+7
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|71-73-72-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|61
|70-71-70-66
|-3
|8
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|70
|67-70-73-69
|-1
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.