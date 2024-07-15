Denny McCarthy betting profile: The Open Championship
Denny McCarthy had a poor showing the last time he donned the spikes in The Open Championship in 2023, failing to make the cut. He seeks better results this time around at Royal Troon Golf Club.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- McCarthy has played The Open Championship once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 12-over and missing the cut.
- With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
McCarthy's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|MC
|76-78
|+12
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, McCarthy has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Denny McCarthy has averaged 293.9 yards in his past five starts.
- McCarthy is averaging 1.731 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McCarthy has an average of 1.273 in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.331, which ranks 151st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.7 yards) ranks 157th, and his 65.7% driving accuracy average ranks 45th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCarthy ranks 115th on TOUR with a mark of -0.082.
- On the greens, McCarthy's 0.705 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him second on TOUR this season, and his 27.61 putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par 21.66% of the time (154th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|157
|289.7
|293.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|170
|61.35%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.61
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|154
|21.66%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|9
|12.00%
|13.89%
McCarthy's best finishes
- McCarthy has participated in 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 16 times.
- As of now, McCarthy has collected 1024 points, which ranks him 40th in the FedExCup standings.
McCarthy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 1.033. He finished 24th in that event.
- McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 5.606 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.960 (he finished second in that event).
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.150), which ranked second in the field.
- McCarthy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.331
|-1.640
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.082
|-0.767
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|14
|0.377
|1.949
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.705
|1.731
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.670
|1.273
McCarthy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|67-73-70-74
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|69-69-65-70
|-7
|262
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|65-67-66-65
|-19
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|4
|57-71-65
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|43
|70-69-71-67
|-15
|18
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-70-66-66
|-10
|33
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|68-70-70
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|72-68-66-69
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|69-74-68-72
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-72-74
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-71-71-69
|-6
|22
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|2
|68-70-67-63
|-39
|300
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-79-70
|+9
|15
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|69-70-66-71
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|6
|70-71-69-69
|-5
|263
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|70-66-70-73
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|39
|76-70-73-76
|+7
|21
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|75-67-72-73
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|67-67-69-67
|-10
|35
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|64-66-69-64
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.