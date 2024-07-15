PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Denny McCarthy had a poor showing the last time he donned the spikes in The Open Championship in 2023, failing to make the cut. He seeks better results this time around at Royal Troon Golf Club.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • McCarthy has played The Open Championship once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 12-over and missing the cut.
    • With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    McCarthy's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/2023MC76-78+12

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • McCarthy has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five events, McCarthy has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Denny McCarthy has averaged 293.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • McCarthy is averaging 1.731 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McCarthy has an average of 1.273 in his past five tournaments.
    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.331, which ranks 151st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.7 yards) ranks 157th, and his 65.7% driving accuracy average ranks 45th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCarthy ranks 115th on TOUR with a mark of -0.082.
    • On the greens, McCarthy's 0.705 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him second on TOUR this season, and his 27.61 putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par 21.66% of the time (154th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance157289.7293.9
    Greens in Regulation %17061.35%61.11%
    Putts Per Round127.6128.2
    Par Breakers15421.66%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance912.00%13.89%

    McCarthy's best finishes

    • McCarthy has participated in 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 16 times.
    • As of now, McCarthy has collected 1024 points, which ranks him 40th in the FedExCup standings.

    McCarthy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 1.033. He finished 24th in that event.
    • McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 5.606 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.960 (he finished second in that event).
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.150), which ranked second in the field.
    • McCarthy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.331-1.640
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.082-0.767
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140.3771.949
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting20.7051.731
    Average Strokes Gained: Total360.6701.273

    McCarthy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-78+12--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6667-73-70-74+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship1069-69-65-70-7262
    November 16-19The RSM Classic565-67-66-65-19--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational457-71-65E--
    January 4-7The Sentry4370-69-71-67-1518
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2468-70-66-66-1033
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2668-70-70-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2272-68-66-69-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3969-74-68-72-120
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-74-72-74+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-71-71-69-622
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open268-70-67-63-39300
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4574-74-79-70+915
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2869-70-66-71-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship670-71-69-69-5263
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2470-66-70-73-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3976-70-73-76+721
    June 13-16U.S. Open3275-67-72-73+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3167-67-69-67-1035
    July 4-7John Deere Classic764-66-69-64-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-74+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

