Denny McCarthy betting profile: The Open Championship

This season, McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 1.033. He finished 24th in that event.

McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 5.606 mark ranked seventh in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.960 (he finished second in that event).

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.150), which ranked second in the field.