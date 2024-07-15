Xander Schauffele betting profile: The Open Championship
Xander Schauffele looks to improve upon his 17th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club July 17-20.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- In his last six appearances at The Open Championship, Schauffele has an average finish of 20th, and an average score of 3-under.
- In 2023, Schauffele finished 17th (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).
Schauffele's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|17
|70-74-68-70
|-2
|7/13/2022
|15
|69-70-72-67
|-10
|7/14/2021
|26
|69-71-72-65
|-3
|7/17/2019
|41
|74-65-69-78
|+2
|7/18/2018
|2
|71-66-67-74
|-6
Schauffele's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Schauffele has one win and three top-10 finishes.
- Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those five times he's made the cut.
- Xander Schauffele has averaged 309.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele is averaging 4.148 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schauffele has an average of 10.191 in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings
- Schauffele owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.600 (12th) this season, while his average driving distance of 306.3 yards ranks 37th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schauffele ranks fifth on TOUR with a mark of 0.779.
- On the greens, Schauffele has registered a 0.581 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 29th with a putts-per-round average of 28.42, and he ranks eighth by breaking par 27.68% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|37
|306.3
|309.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|11
|70.15%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|29
|28.42
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|8
|27.68%
|24.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|2
|9.42%
|8.61%
Schauffele's best finishes
- Schauffele has participated in 17 tournaments this season, securing one win along with six top-five finishes and 11 top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 17 times (100%).
- Currently, Schauffele has 3307 points, placing him second in the FedExCup standings.
Schauffele's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 5.656 mark ranked second in the field.
- Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.475.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 3.036 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Schauffele delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.014, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Schauffele delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.600
|1.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.779
|3.927
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|34
|0.240
|0.584
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.581
|4.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|2.201
|10.191
Schauffele's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|17
|70-74-68-70
|-2
|55
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|66-68-70-69
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|8
|71-65-67-68
|-9
|330
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|2
|67-64-68-62
|-19
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|67-69-75-71
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|10
|66-69-65-68
|-24
|170
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|64-69-63-65
|-27
|145
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|69-68-72-70
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|73-72-67
|-4
|10
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|70-66-65-70
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-70-76-70
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|65-69-65-70
|-19
|358
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|68-72-71-65
|-8
|96
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|8
|72-72-70-73
|-1
|225
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|72-64-67-72
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|65-67-68-70
|-145
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|2
|64-67-70-71
|-12
|400
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|1
|62-68-68-65
|-21
|750
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|68-73-71-75
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|7
|70-69-72-68
|-1
|238
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|13
|65-65-64-70
|-16
|140
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|15
|69-65-67-67
|-12
|50
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.