Xander Schauffele betting profile: The Open Championship

    Xander Schauffele looks to improve upon his 17th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club July 17-20.

    Latest odds for Schauffele at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • In his last six appearances at The Open Championship, Schauffele has an average finish of 20th, and an average score of 3-under.
    • In 2023, Schauffele finished 17th (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).

    Schauffele's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/20231770-74-68-70-2
    7/13/20221569-70-72-67-10
    7/14/20212669-71-72-65-3
    7/17/20194174-65-69-78+2
    7/18/2018271-66-67-74-6

    Schauffele's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Schauffele has one win and three top-10 finishes.
    • Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Xander Schauffele has averaged 309.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Schauffele is averaging 4.148 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schauffele has an average of 10.191 in his past five tournaments.
    Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schauffele owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.600 (12th) this season, while his average driving distance of 306.3 yards ranks 37th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schauffele ranks fifth on TOUR with a mark of 0.779.
    • On the greens, Schauffele has registered a 0.581 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 29th with a putts-per-round average of 28.42, and he ranks eighth by breaking par 27.68% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance37306.3309.4
    Greens in Regulation %1170.15%72.22%
    Putts Per Round2928.4228.5
    Par Breakers827.68%24.17%
    Bogey Avoidance29.42%8.61%

    Schauffele's best finishes

    • Schauffele has participated in 17 tournaments this season, securing one win along with six top-five finishes and 11 top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 17 times (100%).
    • Currently, Schauffele has 3307 points, placing him second in the FedExCup standings.

    Schauffele's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 5.656 mark ranked second in the field.
    • Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.475.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 3.036 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Schauffele delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.014, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Schauffele delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.6001.532
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.7793.927
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green340.2400.584
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.5814.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Total22.20110.191

    Schauffele's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship1770-74-68-70-255
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2466-68-70-69-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship871-65-67-68-9330
    August 24-27TOUR Championship267-64-68-62-19--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3867-69-75-71+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry1066-69-65-68-24170
    January 18-21The American Express364-69-63-65-27145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open969-68-72-70-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5473-72-67-410
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational470-66-65-70-13300
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-70-76-70E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship265-69-65-70-19358
    March 21-24Valspar Championship568-72-71-65-896
    April 11-14Masters Tournament872-72-70-73-1225
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1872-64-67-72-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2365-67-68-70-1459
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship264-67-70-71-12400
    May 16-19PGA Championship162-68-68-65-21750
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday868-73-71-75-1191
    June 13-16U.S. Open770-69-72-68-1238
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1365-65-64-70-16140
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1569-65-67-67-1250

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of The Open Championship.

