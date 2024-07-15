3H AGO
Corey Conners betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Corey Conners hits the links in the 2024 Open Championship July 17-20 after a 10th-place finish in the Genesis Scottish Open in his most recent competition.
Latest odds for Conners at The Open Championship.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- In his last four appearances at The Open Championship, Conners has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 3-under.
- In 2023, Conners finished 52nd (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship.
- With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Conners' recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|52
|73-71-68-76
|+4
|7/13/2022
|28
|71-71-71-67
|-8
|7/14/2021
|15
|68-68-66-73
|-5
|7/17/2019
|MC
|72-76
|+6
Conners' recent performances
- Conners has posted three top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Conners has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Corey Conners has averaged 301.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Conners has an average of 1.666 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Conners is averaging 7.139 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Conners .
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.375 ranks 27th on TOUR this season, and his 68.8% driving accuracy average ranks 23rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Conners owns a 0.853 mark (fourth on TOUR).
- On the greens, Conners' -0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 132nd on TOUR this season, and his 29.42 putts-per-round average ranks 150th. He has broken par 25.51% of the time (48th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|89
|299.6
|301.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|6
|71.13%
|68.06%
|Putts Per Round
|150
|29.42
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|48
|25.51%
|25.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|49
|13.77%
|14.17%
Conners' best finishes
- Conners has played 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 19 times.
- Conners, who has 1187 points, currently ranks 30th in the FedExCup standings.
Conners' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Conners' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 3.714 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.014.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners delivered his best mark this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.513. In that event, he finished 20th.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Conners recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.922 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.375
|0.889
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.853
|2.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|95
|-0.002
|2.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.199
|1.666
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|1.027
|7.139
Conners' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|52
|73-71-68-76
|+4
|8
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-72-65-65
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|67-70-67-69
|-7
|262
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|26
|70-71-66-74
|+1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|72-65-66-68
|-11
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|2
|59-69-63
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|69-70-68-67
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-68-66-70
|-6
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-69-73-66
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|70-65-70-74
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|69-71-71-66
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|70-71-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-68-73-68
|-11
|135
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-71-75-68
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|70-76-76-73
|+7
|20
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|69-71-66-74
|-4
|16
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-66-70
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|70-68-74-70
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|70-71-67-67
|-9
|50
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|69-67-67-65
|-12
|100
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|20
|68-76-76-71
|+3
|98
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|69-70-71-70
|E
|180
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|67-70-66-66
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|10
|65-67-68-67
|-13
|65
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.