Corey Conners betting profile: The Open Championship

    Corey Conners hits the links in the 2024 Open Championship July 17-20 after a 10th-place finish in the Genesis Scottish Open in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Conners at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • In his last four appearances at The Open Championship, Conners has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 3-under.
    • In 2023, Conners finished 52nd (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship.
    • With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Conners' recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/20235273-71-68-76+4
    7/13/20222871-71-71-67-8
    7/14/20211568-68-66-73-5
    7/17/2019MC72-76+6

    Conners' recent performances

    • Conners has posted three top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Conners has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Corey Conners has averaged 301.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Conners has an average of 1.666 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Conners is averaging 7.139 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Conners' advanced stats and rankings

    • Conners' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.375 ranks 27th on TOUR this season, and his 68.8% driving accuracy average ranks 23rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Conners owns a 0.853 mark (fourth on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Conners' -0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 132nd on TOUR this season, and his 29.42 putts-per-round average ranks 150th. He has broken par 25.51% of the time (48th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance89299.6301.9
    Greens in Regulation %671.13%68.06%
    Putts Per Round15029.4228.7
    Par Breakers4825.51%25.28%
    Bogey Avoidance4913.77%14.17%

    Conners' best finishes

    • Conners has played 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 19 times.
    • Conners, who has 1187 points, currently ranks 30th in the FedExCup standings.

    Conners' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Conners' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 3.714 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.014.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners delivered his best mark this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.513. In that event, he finished 20th.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Conners recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.922 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.

    Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.3750.889
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.8532.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green95-0.0022.325
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.1991.666
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141.0277.139

    Conners' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship5273-71-68-76+48
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-72-65-65-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship1067-70-67-69-7262
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2670-71-66-74+1--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4472-65-66-68-11--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational259-69-63E--
    January 4-7The Sentry3369-70-68-67-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-68-66-70-65
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2868-69-73-66-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2470-65-70-74-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4169-71-71-66-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1870-71-71-74-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1368-68-73-68-11135
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2570-71-75-68-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3870-76-76-73+720
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4469-71-66-74-416
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-66-70-2031
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1370-68-74-70-2135
    May 16-19PGA Championship2670-71-67-67-950
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open669-67-67-65-12100
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2068-76-76-71+398
    June 13-16U.S. Open969-70-71-70E180
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2767-70-66-66-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1065-67-68-67-1365

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of The Open Championship.

