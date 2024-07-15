Corey Conners betting profile: The Open Championship

This season Conners' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 3.714 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.

Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.014.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners delivered his best mark this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.513. In that event, he finished 20th.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Conners recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.922 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.