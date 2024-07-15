PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Brendon Todd betting profile: The Open Championship

    Brendon Todd finished 49th in The Open Championship in 2023, shooting a 3-over on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 17-20 in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland, at Royal Troon Golf Club .

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Over his last two trips to The Open Championship, Todd has an average score of 3-over, with an average finish of 49th.
    • Todd finished 49th (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent go-round at The Open Championship (in 2023).
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).

    Todd's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/20234974-70-69-74+3
    7/14/2021MC72-71+3

    Todd's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Todd has finished in the top 20 once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Todd has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Brendon Todd has averaged 283.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Todd has an average of 1.615 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Todd has an average of 1.413 in his past five tournaments.
    Todd's advanced stats and rankings

    • Todd has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.490 this season (162nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (279.0 yards) ranks 176th, while his 69.9% driving accuracy average ranks 15th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Todd ranks 125th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.175, while he ranks 144th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.69%.
    • On the greens, Todd's 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 36th on TOUR this season, and his 28.31 putts-per-round average ranks 20th. He has broken par 20.81% of the time (164th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance176279.0283.6
    Greens in Regulation %14463.69%69.14%
    Putts Per Round2028.3129.0
    Par Breakers16420.81%21.60%
    Bogey Avoidance5914.01%11.73%

    Todd's best finishes

    • Todd has not won any of the 20 tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he had a 80% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
    • Currently, Todd has 639 points, placing him 64th in the FedExCup standings.

    Todd's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Todd put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking 23rd in the field at 1.497.
    • Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 4.737. He finished fifth in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.758 (he finished fifth in that event).
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Todd delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.883, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
    • Todd recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.

    Todd's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-0.490-1.769
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.175-0.437
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green200.3172.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.3301.615
    Average Strokes Gained: Total108-0.0181.413

    Todd's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship4974-70-69-74+310
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship767-63-70-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-70-67-72-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship4171-72-71-70+458
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship669-71-68-66-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2065-66-70-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2868-66-68-66-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry3367-64-73-70-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3066-69-68-68-921
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-73-70-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2270-68-69-68-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3168-71-69-72-438
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard674-67-72-70-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3367-69-70-76-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open566-72-70-71-9105
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5869-70-68-76-18
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6072-71-75-76+108
    May 16-19PGA Championship7870-70-74-79+95
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5068-70-71-74+37
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open6774-71-74-75+146
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3669-65-67-70-923
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-72-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1266-65-69-64-2058
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4665-69-71-68-78

    All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

