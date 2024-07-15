Brendon Todd betting profile: The Open Championship

This season, Todd put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking 23rd in the field at 1.497.

Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 4.737. He finished fifth in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.758 (he finished fifth in that event).

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Todd delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.883, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.