Brendon Todd betting profile: The Open Championship
Brendon Todd finished 49th in The Open Championship in 2023, shooting a 3-over on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 17-20 in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland, at Royal Troon Golf Club .
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Over his last two trips to The Open Championship, Todd has an average score of 3-over, with an average finish of 49th.
- Todd finished 49th (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent go-round at The Open Championship (in 2023).
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).
Todd's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|49
|74-70-69-74
|+3
|7/14/2021
|MC
|72-71
|+3
Todd's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Todd has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Todd has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Brendon Todd has averaged 283.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Todd has an average of 1.615 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Todd has an average of 1.413 in his past five tournaments.
Todd's advanced stats and rankings
- Todd has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.490 this season (162nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (279.0 yards) ranks 176th, while his 69.9% driving accuracy average ranks 15th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Todd ranks 125th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.175, while he ranks 144th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.69%.
- On the greens, Todd's 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 36th on TOUR this season, and his 28.31 putts-per-round average ranks 20th. He has broken par 20.81% of the time (164th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|176
|279.0
|283.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|144
|63.69%
|69.14%
|Putts Per Round
|20
|28.31
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|164
|20.81%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|59
|14.01%
|11.73%
Todd's best finishes
- Todd has not won any of the 20 tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 80% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
- Currently, Todd has 639 points, placing him 64th in the FedExCup standings.
Todd's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Todd put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking 23rd in the field at 1.497.
- Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 4.737. He finished fifth in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.758 (he finished fifth in that event).
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Todd delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.883, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
- Todd recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
Todd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.490
|-1.769
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.175
|-0.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|20
|0.317
|2.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.330
|1.615
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.018
|1.413
Todd's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|49
|74-70-69-74
|+3
|10
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|67-63-70-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-70-67-72
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|41
|71-72-71-70
|+4
|58
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|6
|69-71-68-66
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|68-66-68-66
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|67-64-73-70
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|66-69-68-68
|-9
|21
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-73-70
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|70-68-69-68
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|38
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|74-67-72-70
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|67-69-70-76
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|66-72-70-71
|-9
|105
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|69-70-68-76
|-1
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|72-71-75-76
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|78
|70-70-74-79
|+9
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|68-70-71-74
|+3
|7
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|67
|74-71-74-75
|+14
|6
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|36
|69-65-67-70
|-9
|23
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|66-65-69-64
|-20
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|65-69-71-68
|-7
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of The Open Championship.
