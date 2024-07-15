Adam Hadwin betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Adam Hadwin enters play July 17-20 in the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club following a 34th-place finish in the Genesis Scottish Open his last time in competition.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- In his last four appearances at The Open Championship, Hadwin has an average finish of 46th, and an average score of 3-over.
- In Hadwin's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2021, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).
Hadwin's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/14/2021
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|7/17/2019
|57
|74-69-72-73
|+4
|7/18/2018
|35
|73-70-71-71
|+1
Hadwin's recent performances
- Hadwin has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Hadwin has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Hadwin has averaged 299.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hadwin is averaging 1.118 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hadwin has an average of 2.890 in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.007 (104th) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.0 yards ranks 119th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadwin ranks 76th on TOUR with a mark of 0.138.
- On the greens, Hadwin's 0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 82nd on TOUR this season, and his 28.39 putts-per-round average ranks 24th. He has broken par 26.02% of the time (34th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|119
|296.0
|299.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|135
|64.23%
|65.97%
|Putts Per Round
|24
|28.39
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|34
|26.02%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|138
|15.98%
|14.93%
Hadwin's best finishes
- Hadwin hasn't won any of the 19 tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 tournaments, he had a 73.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- As of now, Hadwin has collected 1153 points, which ranks him 34th in the FedExCup standings.
Hadwin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.115. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.594. He finished third in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin put up his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 11th in the field at 3.290. In that event, he finished fifth.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.936), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished third.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.007
|0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.138
|1.671
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|82
|0.048
|-0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.070
|1.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.250
|2.890
Hadwin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|67-66-69-69
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|44
|72-70-72-72
|+6
|48
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|2
|67-68-63-67
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-70-64
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-65-66-67
|-25
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|73-67-70
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|69-70-67-65
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|69-75-76-74
|+6
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|68-71-68-69
|-8
|96
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|53
|75-73-82-70
|+12
|11
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|42
|67-70-70-72
|-5
|18
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|10
|63-69-64-71
|-141
|46
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|71-71-79-71
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|60
|68-72-71-69
|-4
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|66-72-72-74
|-4
|350
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|69-69-64-67
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|69-65-68-69
|-9
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.