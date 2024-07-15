Adam Hadwin betting profile: The Open Championship

This season, Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.115. He finished fourth in that tournament.

Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.594. He finished third in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin put up his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 11th in the field at 3.290. In that event, he finished fifth.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.936), which ranked sixth in the field.