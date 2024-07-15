PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Adam Hadwin betting profile: The Open Championship

    Adam Hadwin enters play July 17-20 in the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club following a 34th-place finish in the Genesis Scottish Open his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Hadwin at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • In his last four appearances at The Open Championship, Hadwin has an average finish of 46th, and an average score of 3-over.
    • In Hadwin's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2021, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).

    Hadwin's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/14/2021MC75-69+4
    7/17/20195774-69-72-73+4
    7/18/20183573-70-71-71+1

    Hadwin's recent performances

    • Hadwin has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Hadwin has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adam Hadwin has averaged 299.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Hadwin is averaging 1.118 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hadwin has an average of 2.890 in his past five tournaments.
    Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadwin owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.007 (104th) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.0 yards ranks 119th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadwin ranks 76th on TOUR with a mark of 0.138.
    • On the greens, Hadwin's 0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 82nd on TOUR this season, and his 28.39 putts-per-round average ranks 24th. He has broken par 26.02% of the time (34th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance119296.0299.0
    Greens in Regulation %13564.23%65.97%
    Putts Per Round2428.3928.8
    Par Breakers3426.02%22.57%
    Bogey Avoidance13815.98%14.93%

    Hadwin's best finishes

    • Hadwin hasn't won any of the 19 tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he had a 73.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
    • As of now, Hadwin has collected 1153 points, which ranks him 34th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hadwin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.115. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.594. He finished third in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin put up his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 11th in the field at 3.290. In that event, he finished fifth.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.936), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished third.

    Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.0070.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.1381.671
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green820.048-0.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.0701.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Total790.2502.890

    Hadwin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-69-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1667-66-69-69-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship4472-70-72-72+648
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open267-68-63-67-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-70-64-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-72-1--
    January 18-21The American Express665-65-66-67-2592
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3973-67-70-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational469-70-67-65-13300
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5269-75-76-74+612
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship568-71-68-69-896
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5375-73-82-70+1211
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4267-70-70-72-518
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1063-69-64-71-14146
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5271-71-79-71+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship6068-72-71-69-48
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday366-72-72-74-4350
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2769-69-64-67-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3469-65-68-69-920

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of The Open Championship.

