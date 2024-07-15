PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: The Open Championship

    Mackenzie Hughes enters play July 17-20 in the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club after a 46th-place finish in the Genesis Scottish Open, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Hughes at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • In his last two appearances at The Open Championship, Hughes has an average finish of sixth, and an average score of 8-under.
    • In 2022, Hughes missed the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship.
    • With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Hughes' recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/13/2022MC73-75+4
    7/14/2021666-69-68-69-8

    Hughes' recent performances

    • Hughes has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hughes has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 299.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes has an average of 2.878 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hughes is averaging 0.118 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hughes .

    Hughes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.221 (139th) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.6 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hughes has a -0.316 mark (137th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hughes has registered a 0.605 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him eighth on TOUR, while he ranks ninth with a putts-per-round average of 27.89. He has broken par 21.78% of the time (152nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance107297.6299.6
    Greens in Regulation %16761.90%61.81%
    Putts Per Round927.8928.3
    Par Breakers15221.78%21.88%
    Bogey Avoidance2212.87%15.28%

    Hughes' best finishes

    • Hughes has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 77.8%.
    • As of now, Hughes has accumulated 840 points, which ranks him 53rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Hughes' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.306 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he put up a 3.136 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he posted a 6.478 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 31st in that tournament.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.615, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished third in that tournament).
    • Hughes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished third.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.221-1.840
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.316-0.809
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green190.319-0.111
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.6052.878
    Average Strokes Gained: Total610.3860.118

    Hughes' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open3069-68-69-68-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5867-68-75-69-121
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5272-67-74-70-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4870-72-70-72+4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship771-65-63-68-21--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic268-66-60-63-25--
    January 4-7The Sentry2568-70-70-64-2068
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6470-67-78-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7176-70-70E5
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-65-72-74-438
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC77-73+8--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-71-71-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2670-73-69-68-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship368-68-69-70-9163
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1466-72-69-65-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3966-66-75-71-620
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4171-64-72-64-1312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship673-71-69-66-5263
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open769-64-67-70-1085
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-71+5--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC72-82+14--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3665-72-69-65-923
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4666-66-69-72-78

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

