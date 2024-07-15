Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: The Open Championship

This season Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.306 mark ranked fourth in the field.

Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he put up a 3.136 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he posted a 6.478 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 31st in that tournament.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.615, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished third in that tournament).