Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Mackenzie Hughes enters play July 17-20 in the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club after a 46th-place finish in the Genesis Scottish Open, which was his last tournament.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- In his last two appearances at The Open Championship, Hughes has an average finish of sixth, and an average score of 8-under.
- In 2022, Hughes missed the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship.
- With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Hughes' recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/13/2022
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|7/14/2021
|6
|66-69-68-69
|-8
Hughes' recent performances
- Hughes has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hughes has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.
- Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 299.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has an average of 2.878 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hughes is averaging 0.118 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hughes' advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.221 (139th) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.6 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hughes has a -0.316 mark (137th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hughes has registered a 0.605 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him eighth on TOUR, while he ranks ninth with a putts-per-round average of 27.89. He has broken par 21.78% of the time (152nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|107
|297.6
|299.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|167
|61.90%
|61.81%
|Putts Per Round
|9
|27.89
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|152
|21.78%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|22
|12.87%
|15.28%
Hughes' best finishes
- Hughes has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 77.8%.
- As of now, Hughes has accumulated 840 points, which ranks him 53rd in the FedExCup standings.
Hughes' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.306 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he put up a 3.136 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he posted a 6.478 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 31st in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.615, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished third in that tournament).
- Hughes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished third.
Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.221
|-1.840
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.316
|-0.809
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|19
|0.319
|-0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.605
|2.878
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.386
|0.118
Hughes' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|67-68-75-69
|-1
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|72-67-74-70
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|70-72-70-72
|+4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|7
|71-65-63-68
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|2
|68-66-60-63
|-25
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|68-70-70-64
|-20
|68
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-67-78-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|76-70-70
|E
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-65-72-74
|-4
|38
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-71-71-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|70-73-69-68
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-69-70
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|66-72-69-65
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|39
|66-66-75-71
|-6
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|71-64-72-64
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|6
|73-71-69-66
|-5
|263
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|69-64-67-70
|-10
|85
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-82
|+14
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|36
|65-72-69-65
|-9
|23
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|66-66-69-72
|-7
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.