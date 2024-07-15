Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: The Open Championship

Bezuidenhout has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.

Bezuidenhout has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -3 those four times he's made the cut.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 291.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Bezuidenhout is averaging 1.633 Strokes Gained: Putting.