Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: The Open Championship
PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 14: Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 14, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout shot 3-over and finished 49th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Royal Troon Golf Club July 17-20 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Open Championship.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Over his last four trips to The Open Championship, Bezuidenhout has an average score of 1-over, with an average finish of 57th.
- In 2023, Bezuidenhout finished 49th (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship.
- When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).
Bezuidenhout's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|49
|73-71-71-72
|+3
|7/13/2022
|68
|73-71-68-74
|-2
|7/14/2021
|53
|68-72-70-71
|+1
|7/17/2019
|MC
|74-71
|+3
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Bezuidenhout has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those four times he's made the cut.
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 291.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bezuidenhout is averaging 1.633 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bezuidenhout has an average of 4.206 in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.104 this season, which ranks 118th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.0 yards) ranks 160th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bezuidenhout ranks 44th on TOUR with a mark of 0.327.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout has registered a 0.562 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks third with a putts-per-round average of 27.81, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 23.66% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|160
|289.0
|291.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|157
|62.74%
|64.38%
|Putts Per Round
|3
|27.81
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|108
|23.66%
|18.95%
|Bogey Avoidance
|43
|13.70%
|14.71%
Bezuidenhout's best finishes
- Bezuidenhout has not won any of the 18 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 77.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- With 1370 points, Bezuidenhout currently ranks 22nd in the FedExCup standings.
Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.540.
- Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 6.976 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout's best effort this season was in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.332. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.511), which ranked 10th in the field.
- Bezuidenhout recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which was held in June 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that event).
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.104
|0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.327
|0.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|50
|0.188
|1.846
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.562
|1.633
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|0.973
|4.206
Bezuidenhout's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|49
|73-71-71-72
|+3
|10
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|69-68-69-71
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|W/D
|75
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|66-69-68-68
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|71-68-73-66
|-6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|2
|63-67-65-65
|-28
|300
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|67-72-69-68
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-69-70-71
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|74-73-71-73
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|69-70-68-70
|-11
|135
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|69-69-72-67
|-7
|78
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|73-71-69-71
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|68-70-73-65
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|70-69-72-72
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|68-72-70-68
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|4
|72-67-74-72
|-3
|325
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|72-71-72-72
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|66-70-68-64
|-12
|78
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|69
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of The Open Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.