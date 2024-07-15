PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 14: Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 14, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 14: Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 14, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout shot 3-over and finished 49th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Royal Troon Golf Club July 17-20 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Open Championship.

    Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Over his last four trips to The Open Championship, Bezuidenhout has an average score of 1-over, with an average finish of 57th.
    • In 2023, Bezuidenhout finished 49th (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship.
    • When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).

    Bezuidenhout's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/20234973-71-71-72+3
    7/13/20226873-71-68-74-2
    7/14/20215368-72-70-71+1
    7/17/2019MC74-71+3

    Bezuidenhout's recent performances

    • Bezuidenhout has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Bezuidenhout has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 291.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bezuidenhout is averaging 1.633 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bezuidenhout has an average of 4.206 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bezuidenhout .

    Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bezuidenhout has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.104 this season, which ranks 118th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.0 yards) ranks 160th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bezuidenhout ranks 44th on TOUR with a mark of 0.327.
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout has registered a 0.562 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks third with a putts-per-round average of 27.81, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 23.66% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance160289.0291.6
    Greens in Regulation %15762.74%64.38%
    Putts Per Round327.8129.0
    Par Breakers10823.66%18.95%
    Bogey Avoidance4313.70%14.71%

    Bezuidenhout's best finishes

    • Bezuidenhout has not won any of the 18 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he had a 77.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
    • With 1370 points, Bezuidenhout currently ranks 22nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.540.
    • Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 6.976 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout's best effort this season was in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.332. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.511), which ranked 10th in the field.
    • Bezuidenhout recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which was held in June 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that event).

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.1040.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.3270.447
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green500.1881.846
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.5621.633
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170.9734.206

    Bezuidenhout's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship4973-71-71-72+310
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-69-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5169-68-69-71-37
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipW/D75E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship666-69-68-68-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5671-68-73-66-6--
    January 18-21The American Express263-67-65-65-28300
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-70-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2069-70-68-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2867-72-69-68-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-69-70-71-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4474-73-71-73+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1369-70-68-70-11135
    March 21-24Valspar Championship969-69-72-67-778
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2573-71-69-71-430
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2868-70-73-65-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1670-69-72-72-1110
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1768-72-70-68-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday472-67-74-72-3325
    June 13-16U.S. Open3272-71-72-72+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2366-70-68-64-1278
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenW/D69-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.