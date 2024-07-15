Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: The Open Championship
After he finished 41st in this tournament in 2023, Matt Fitzpatrick has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Open Championship in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland, July 17-20.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- In his last six appearances at The Open Championship, Fitzpatrick has an average finish of 30th, and an average score of 2-under.
- In 2023, Fitzpatrick finished 41st (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).
Fitzpatrick's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|41
|72-72-67-75
|+2
|7/13/2022
|21
|72-66-69-72
|-9
|7/14/2021
|26
|71-69-67-70
|-3
|7/17/2019
|20
|71-69-70-73
|-1
|7/18/2018
|MC
|72-75
|+5
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- Fitzpatrick has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
- Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 298.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fitzpatrick is averaging 1.489 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Fitzpatrick is averaging 1.830 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.090 this season (83rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.3 yards) ranks 80th, while his 68.7% driving accuracy average ranks 25th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fitzpatrick ranks 113th on TOUR with a mark of -0.062.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick has registered a 0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 24th with a putts-per-round average of 28.39, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 25.52% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|80
|300.3
|298.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|121
|65.07%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|24
|28.39
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|47
|25.52%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|76
|14.41%
|16.05%
Fitzpatrick's best finishes
- Fitzpatrick hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 14 times (77.8%).
- Currently, Fitzpatrick ranks 37th in the FedExCup standings with 1063 points.
Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.987.
- Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 4.406.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.330 (he finished 10th in that tournament).
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fitzpatrick recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.295, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
- Fitzpatrick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.090
|0.828
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.062
|-0.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|79
|0.051
|0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.363
|1.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.442
|1.830
Fitzpatrick's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|72-72-67-75
|+2
|13
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|73-68-71-72
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|2
|66-67-66-66
|-15
|980
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|67-68-71-68
|-6
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|70-68-65-70
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-64-69-68
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|69-68-76
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|69-66-70-68
|-11
|54
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|70-67-70-67
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|5
|66-69-68-69
|-16
|300
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|71-74-70-67
|-6
|68
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|71-73-73-75
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|50
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-65-69
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|74-73-78-67
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|73-70-74-69
|-2
|275
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|64
|73-72-79-69
|+13
|7
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|36
|74-65-63-69
|-9
|23
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|67-69-66-70
|-8
|14
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.