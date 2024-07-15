PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: The Open Championship

    After he finished 41st in this tournament in 2023, Matt Fitzpatrick has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Open Championship in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland, July 17-20.

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • In his last six appearances at The Open Championship, Fitzpatrick has an average finish of 30th, and an average score of 2-under.
    • In 2023, Fitzpatrick finished 41st (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).

    Fitzpatrick's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/20234172-72-67-75+2
    7/13/20222172-66-69-72-9
    7/14/20212671-69-67-70-3
    7/17/20192071-69-70-73-1
    7/18/2018MC72-75+5

    Fitzpatrick's recent performances

    • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • Fitzpatrick has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
    • Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 298.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Fitzpatrick is averaging 1.489 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Fitzpatrick is averaging 1.830 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Fitzpatrick .

    Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fitzpatrick has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.090 this season (83rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.3 yards) ranks 80th, while his 68.7% driving accuracy average ranks 25th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fitzpatrick ranks 113th on TOUR with a mark of -0.062.
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick has registered a 0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 24th with a putts-per-round average of 28.39, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 25.52% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance80300.3298.9
    Greens in Regulation %12165.07%63.89%
    Putts Per Round2428.3929.1
    Par Breakers4725.52%20.68%
    Bogey Avoidance7614.41%16.05%

    Fitzpatrick's best finishes

    • Fitzpatrick hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 14 times (77.8%).
    • Currently, Fitzpatrick ranks 37th in the FedExCup standings with 1063 points.

    Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.987.
    • Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 4.406.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.330 (he finished 10th in that tournament).
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fitzpatrick recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.295, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
    • Fitzpatrick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee830.0900.828
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.062-0.580
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green790.0510.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.3631.489
    Average Strokes Gained: Total550.4421.830

    Fitzpatrick's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship4172-72-67-75+213
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6673-68-71-72+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship266-67-66-66-15980
    August 24-27TOUR Championship967-68-71-68-6--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge470-68-65-70-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-64-69-68-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-71E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5869-68-76-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1569-66-70-68-1154
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC75-71+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2170-67-70-67-1037
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-75+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship566-69-68-69-16300
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1071-74-70-67-668
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2271-73-73-75+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2870-66-70-70-850
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-65-69-2031
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5274-73-78-67+811
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC69-73E--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday573-70-74-69-2275
    June 13-16U.S. Open6473-72-79-69+137
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3674-65-63-69-923
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3967-69-66-70-814

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

