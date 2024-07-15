Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: The Open Championship

This season, Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.987.

Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 4.406.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.330 (he finished 10th in that tournament).

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fitzpatrick recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.295, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.