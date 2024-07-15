Stewart Cink betting profile: The Open Championship
Stewart Cink seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Open Championship. He placed 23rd at the par-71 Royal Troon Golf Club in 2023.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Cink's average finish has been 22nd, and his average score 1-under, over his last six appearances at The Open Championship.
- In Cink's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he finished 23rd after posting a score of even-par.
- With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Cink's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|23
|68-73-71-72
|E
|7/13/2022
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|7/14/2021
|MC
|66-77
|+3
|7/17/2019
|20
|74-68-71-70
|-1
|7/18/2018
|24
|72-70-71-70
|-1
Cink's recent performances
- Cink has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Cink has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Stewart Cink has averaged 304.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cink is averaging 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Cink is averaging -0.678 Strokes Gained: Total.
Cink's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|297.3
|304.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.63%
|55.56%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.59
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.24%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.20%
|14.81%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cink's best finishes
- Cink, who has participated in 11 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
Cink's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.961
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.507
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.678
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cink's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|68-73-71-72
|E
|36
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|74-63-67-71
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|7
|64-67-66-69
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|69-67-69-66
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|67-65-69-69
|-10
|33
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-67-76-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|73-69-69-75
|-2
|15
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|70-66-72-67
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|68-69-69-69
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|62
|66-67-70-73
|-4
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Cink as of the start of The Open Championship.
