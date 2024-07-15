Stewart Cink betting profile: The Open Championship

Cink has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.

Cink has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.

Off the tee, Stewart Cink has averaged 304.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Cink is averaging 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting.