3H AGO

Stewart Cink betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Stewart Cink seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Open Championship. He placed 23rd at the par-71 Royal Troon Golf Club in 2023.

    Latest odds for Cink at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Cink's average finish has been 22nd, and his average score 1-under, over his last six appearances at The Open Championship.
    • In Cink's most recent appearance at The Open Championship, in 2023, he finished 23rd after posting a score of even-par.
    • With a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field), a 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second), Brian Harman brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Cink's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/20232368-73-71-72E
    7/13/2022MC78-71+5
    7/14/2021MC66-77+3
    7/17/20192074-68-71-70-1
    7/18/20182472-70-71-70-1

    Cink's recent performances

    • Cink has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Cink has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Stewart Cink has averaged 304.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cink is averaging 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Cink is averaging -0.678 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Cink's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-297.3304.7
    Greens in Regulation %-68.63%55.56%
    Putts Per Round-29.5929.8
    Par Breakers-21.24%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.20%14.81%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cink's best finishes

    • Cink, who has participated in 11 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.

    Cink's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.961
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.507
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.504
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.286
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.678

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cink's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship2368-73-71-72E36
    July 27-303M Open3774-63-67-71-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-68-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship764-67-66-69-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4469-67-69-66-11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2467-65-69-69-1033
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-76+6--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-67-76-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-75+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3973-69-69-75-215
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2770-66-72-67-529
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-73+3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5268-69-69-69-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6266-67-70-73-44

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cink as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
