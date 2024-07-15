Matt Wallace betting profile: The Open Championship
Matt Wallace looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club when he tees off in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland, for the 2024 Open Championship .
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Wallace's average finish has been 46th, and his average score 1-over, over his last four appearances at The Open Championship.
- In 2023, Wallace missed the cut (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship.
- When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).
Wallace's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|7/14/2021
|40
|70-68-69-72
|-1
|7/17/2019
|51
|73-70-72-72
|+3
|7/18/2018
|MC
|74-72
|+4
Wallace's recent performances
- Wallace has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Wallace has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Matt Wallace has averaged 299.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Wallace is averaging -0.677 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Wallace is averaging 1.717 Strokes Gained: Total.
Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
- Wallace has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.302 this season (147th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.6 yards) ranks 89th, while his 52.9% driving accuracy average ranks 170th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wallace owns a 0.261 average that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks 20th with a 69.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wallace has registered a 0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 129th with a putts-per-round average of 29.19, and he ranks fifth by breaking par 28.24% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|89
|299.6
|299.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|20
|69.21%
|71.53%
|Putts Per Round
|129
|29.19
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|5
|28.24%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|114
|15.51%
|13.54%
Wallace's best finishes
- Although Wallace has not won any of the 17 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- With 276 points, Wallace currently sits 118th in the FedExCup standings.
Wallace's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.178.
- Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.573. He finished 27th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace put up his best performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.490.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Wallace posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.826, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 52nd in that event.
- Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.302
|-0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.261
|1.656
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|37
|0.234
|0.949
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|0.063
|-0.677
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.256
|1.717
Wallace's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|71-66-70-69
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-68-70-71
|-4
|10
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-66-71-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|68
|69-77-71-71
|+8
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|68-70-69-69
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|67-67-69-70
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-72-65
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|75-64-74-67
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|66-65-71-74
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|69-72-68-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|36
|64-71-64-73
|-16
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|63-66-67-68
|-20
|109
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|72-64-70-67
|-11
|25
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|70-65-71-72
|-6
|15
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|68-72-65-70
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of The Open Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.