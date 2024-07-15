Matt Wallace betting profile: The Open Championship

This season, Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.178.

Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.573. He finished 27th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace put up his best performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.490.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Wallace posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.826, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 52nd in that event.