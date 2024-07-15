PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Matt Wallace betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

    Matt Wallace looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club when he tees off in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland, for the 2024 Open Championship .

    Latest odds for Wallace at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Wallace's average finish has been 46th, and his average score 1-over, over his last four appearances at The Open Championship.
    • In 2023, Wallace missed the cut (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship.
    • When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).

    Wallace's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/2023MC75-73+6
    7/14/20214070-68-69-72-1
    7/17/20195173-70-72-72+3
    7/18/2018MC74-72+4

    Wallace's recent performances

    • Wallace has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Wallace has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Matt Wallace has averaged 299.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Wallace is averaging -0.677 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Wallace is averaging 1.717 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Wallace .

    Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wallace has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.302 this season (147th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.6 yards) ranks 89th, while his 52.9% driving accuracy average ranks 170th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wallace owns a 0.261 average that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks 20th with a 69.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wallace has registered a 0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 129th with a putts-per-round average of 29.19, and he ranks fifth by breaking par 28.24% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance89299.6299.0
    Greens in Regulation %2069.21%71.53%
    Putts Per Round12929.1930.2
    Par Breakers528.24%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance11415.51%13.54%

    Wallace's best finishes

    • Although Wallace has not won any of the 17 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 10 times.
    • With 276 points, Wallace currently sits 118th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wallace's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.178.
    • Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.573. He finished 27th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace put up his best performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.490.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Wallace posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.826, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 52nd in that event.
    • Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.302-0.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.2611.656
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green370.2340.949
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting830.063-0.677
    Average Strokes Gained: Total780.2561.717

    Wallace's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    July 27-303M Open4371-66-70-69-811
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4567-68-70-71-410
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2869-66-71-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6869-77-71-71+8--
    January 4-7The Sentry4068-70-69-69-1620
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5267-67-69-70-77
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC67-72-65-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-70-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5375-64-74-67-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3366-65-71-74-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1769-72-68-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-74+8--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3664-71-64-73-163
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson463-66-67-68-20109
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2072-64-70-67-1125
    May 16-19PGA Championship4370-65-71-72-615
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2768-72-65-70-529
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-75E--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-72E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

