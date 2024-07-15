3H AGO
Akshay Bhatia betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Akshay Bhatia hits the links in the 2024 Open Championship July 17-20 after a second-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his last tournament.
Latest odds for Bhatia at The Open Championship.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- In the past five years, this is Bhatia's first time competing at The Open Championship.
- When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top five twice over his last five events.
- Bhatia has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Akshay Bhatia has averaged 301.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia has an average of 2.154 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia is averaging 5.844 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Bhatia .
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.328, which ranks 40th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.7 yards) ranks 94th, and his 69.3% driving accuracy average ranks 19th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bhatia sports a 0.494 average that ranks 17th on TOUR. He ranks 82nd with a 66.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bhatia's 0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 27th this season, while he averages 28.50 putts per round (39th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|94
|298.7
|301.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|82
|66.41%
|68.06%
|Putts Per Round
|39
|28.50
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|86
|24.49%
|22.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|62
|14.06%
|13.61%
Bhatia's best finishes
- Bhatia has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, and he has secured one win along with three top-five finishes.
- In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Currently, Bhatia has 1606 points, ranking him 12th in the FedExCup standings.
Bhatia's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.270 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.178 (he finished first in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia produced his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.346.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.895, which ranked fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 42nd.
- Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.328
|2.793
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.494
|1.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|113
|-0.063
|-0.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.382
|2.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.141
|5.844
Bhatia's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|66-72-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|68-70-68-67
|-11
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-66-70-64
|-19
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|69-66-67-68
|-12
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-64-66-71
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|69-64-68-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-67
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-71-69-70
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|74-68-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|67-68-67-69
|-9
|65
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|63-70-68-67
|-39
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|72-75-74-73
|+6
|24
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|71-67-69-68
|-9
|88
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|42
|74-70-71-74
|+5
|19
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|60
|69-69-74-69
|+1
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|69-72-75-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|16
|68-71-73-71
|+3
|115
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|64-65-64-69
|-18
|263
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|64-67-68-72
|-17
|184
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.