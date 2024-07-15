Akshay Bhatia betting profile: The Open Championship

This season Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.270 mark ranked sixth in the field.

Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.178 (he finished first in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia produced his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.346.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.895, which ranked fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 42nd.