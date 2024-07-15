PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: The Open Championship

    Akshay Bhatia hits the links in the 2024 Open Championship July 17-20 after a second-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Bhatia's first time competing at The Open Championship.
    • When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Bhatia has finished in the top five twice over his last five events.
    • Bhatia has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Akshay Bhatia has averaged 301.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia has an average of 2.154 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia is averaging 5.844 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bhatia .

    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.328, which ranks 40th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.7 yards) ranks 94th, and his 69.3% driving accuracy average ranks 19th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bhatia sports a 0.494 average that ranks 17th on TOUR. He ranks 82nd with a 66.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bhatia's 0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 27th this season, while he averages 28.50 putts per round (39th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance94298.7301.2
    Greens in Regulation %8266.41%68.06%
    Putts Per Round3928.5028.6
    Par Breakers8624.49%22.50%
    Bogey Avoidance6214.06%13.61%

    Bhatia's best finishes

    • Bhatia has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, and he has secured one win along with three top-five finishes.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • Currently, Bhatia has 1606 points, ranking him 12th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bhatia's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.270 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.178 (he finished first in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia produced his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.346.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.895, which ranked fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 42nd.
    • Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.3282.793
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.4941.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green113-0.063-0.397
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.3822.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101.1415.844

    Bhatia's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4366-72-72-70-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3568-70-68-67-11--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2171-69-70-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1069-66-70-64-19--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2065-66-70-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3869-66-67-68-12--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-64-66-71-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1369-64-68-67-1255
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-67-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-71-69-70-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-74+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1774-68-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1167-68-67-69-965
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open163-70-68-67-39500
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3572-75-74-73+624
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1871-67-69-68-988
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4274-70-71-74+519
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6069-69-74-69+15
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2269-72-75-76+480
    June 13-16U.S. Open1668-71-73-71+3115
    June 20-23Travelers Championship564-65-64-69-18263
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic264-67-68-72-17184

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.