Eric Cole betting profile: The Open Championship
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Eric Cole will play July 17-20 in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland, at the 2024 Open Championship. In his most recent tournament he placed 46th in the Genesis Scottish Open, shooting 7-under at The Renaissance Club.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- In the past five years, this is Cole's first time playing at The Open Championship.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments.
- Cole has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Eric Cole has averaged 303.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cole is averaging 2.585 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Cole is averaging 3.711 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.302 (147th) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.8 yards ranks 103rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole ranks 102nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.013. Additionally, he ranks 171st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.33%.
- On the greens, Cole's 0.273 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 48th this season, and his 28.07 putts-per-round average ranks 13th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|103
|297.8
|303.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|171
|61.33%
|64.51%
|Putts Per Round
|13
|28.07
|27.5
|Par Breakers
|67
|24.96%
|28.70%
|Bogey Avoidance
|109
|15.41%
|12.96%
Cole's best finishes
- Cole has played 25 tournaments this season, and he has secured three top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 tournaments, he had a 64% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
- With 839 points, Cole currently sits 54th in the FedExCup standings.
Cole's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 3.194 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 5.266 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole delivered his best effort this season at the John Deere Classic, ranking fifth in the field at 4.317. In that event, he finished seventh.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.361). That ranked eighth in the field.
- Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.302
|-1.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|0.013
|0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|57
|0.139
|2.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.273
|2.585
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.124
|3.711
Cole's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|70-66-68-70
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-65-66-70
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|66-70-68-70
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|72-68-68-69
|-3
|133
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|4
|68-66-68-70
|-16
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|71-68-71-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|71-66-67-62
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|65-71-66-70
|-8
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|66-66-61-67
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-69-65
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|66-72-64-66
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-64-66-72
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|68-71-67
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|70-69-70-70
|-5
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|73-69-65-69
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|70-73-70-74
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|73-67-71-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|52
|73-72-81-73
|+11
|12
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-68-67-72
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-69
|-6
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|68
|73-72-80-77
|+18
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|70-75-74-79
|+10
|15
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|69-75-66-65
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|66-68-70-69
|-15
|89
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|62-68-64-69
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|71-64-69-69
|-7
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of The Open Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.