3H AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Eric Cole will play July 17-20 in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland, at the 2024 Open Championship. In his most recent tournament he placed 46th in the Genesis Scottish Open, shooting 7-under at The Renaissance Club.

    Latest odds for Cole at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Cole's first time playing at The Open Championship.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).

    Cole's recent performances

    • Cole has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments.
    • Cole has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Eric Cole has averaged 303.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cole is averaging 2.585 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Cole is averaging 3.711 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.302 (147th) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.8 yards ranks 103rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole ranks 102nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.013. Additionally, he ranks 171st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.33%.
    • On the greens, Cole's 0.273 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 48th this season, and his 28.07 putts-per-round average ranks 13th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance103297.8303.1
    Greens in Regulation %17161.33%64.51%
    Putts Per Round1328.0727.5
    Par Breakers6724.96%28.70%
    Bogey Avoidance10915.41%12.96%

    Cole's best finishes

    • Cole has played 25 tournaments this season, and he has secured three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he had a 64% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
    • With 839 points, Cole currently sits 54th in the FedExCup standings.

    Cole's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 3.194 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 5.266 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole delivered his best effort this season at the John Deere Classic, ranking fifth in the field at 4.317. In that event, he finished seventh.
    • At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.361). That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.302-1.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1020.0130.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green570.1392.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.2732.585
    Average Strokes Gained: Total900.1243.711

    Cole's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open3070-66-68-70-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-65-66-70-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3166-70-68-70-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship2572-68-68-69-3133
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship468-66-68-70-16--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3571-68-71-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open371-66-67-62-18--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP265-71-66-70-8--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic366-66-61-67-22--
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-69-65-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1366-72-64-66-1255
    January 18-21The American Express2166-64-66-72-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-74+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1468-71-67-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4970-69-70-70-58
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1073-69-65-69-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC78-71+7--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2170-73-70-74-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3373-67-71-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5273-72-81-73+1112
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3370-68-67-72-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-69-6--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6873-72-80-77+186
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-70+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4570-75-74-79+1015
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4869-75-66-65-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic666-68-70-69-1589
    July 4-7John Deere Classic762-68-64-69-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4671-64-69-69-78

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

