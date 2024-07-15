Eric Cole betting profile: The Open Championship

This season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 3.194 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.

Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 5.266 mark ranked seventh in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole delivered his best effort this season at the John Deere Classic, ranking fifth in the field at 4.317. In that event, he finished seventh.

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.361). That ranked eighth in the field.