Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Ryo Hisatsune enters play in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland, trying for better results July 17-20 in the 2024 Open Championship after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the Genesis Scottish Open.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- In the past five years, this is Hisatsune's first time competing at The Open Championship.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).
Hisatsune's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Hisatsune has an average finish of 39th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has an average finishing position of 39th in his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 302.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune is averaging -2.062 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hisatsune is averaging -0.162 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.015 ranks 95th on TOUR this season, and his 64.9% driving accuracy average ranks 55th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hisatsune has a 0.211 average that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 12th with a 69.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hisatsune's -0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 120th this season, while he averages 29.28 putts per round (135th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|124
|295.4
|302.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|12
|69.92%
|73.96%
|Putts Per Round
|135
|29.28
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|101
|23.75%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|28
|13.12%
|11.81%
Hisatsune's best finishes
- Hisatsune is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 19 tournaments).
- In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- As of now, Hisatsune has collected 360 points, which ranks him 99th in the FedExCup standings.
Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 2.635 mark ranked 16th in the field.
- Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.158.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 3.314 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.972), which ranked fifth in the field.
- Hisatsune posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 13th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|0.015
|1.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.211
|0.670
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|43
|0.205
|0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.149
|-2.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.282
|-0.162
Hisatsune's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-71-68-66
|-6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|65-67-68-65
|-23
|65
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|65-75-73-70
|-5
|22
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-71-72-67
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-74-69
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|68-71-72-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|71-74-72-77
|+6
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-78
|+12
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|70-65-68-64
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|71-68-67-67
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|69-69-69-70
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|75-65-67-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|67-67-71-70
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of The Open Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.