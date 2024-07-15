PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ryo Hisatsune enters play in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland, trying for better results July 17-20 in the 2024 Open Championship after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the Genesis Scottish Open.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Hisatsune's first time competing at The Open Championship.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hisatsune has an average finish of 39th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune has an average finishing position of 39th in his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 302.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune is averaging -2.062 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hisatsune is averaging -0.162 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.015 ranks 95th on TOUR this season, and his 64.9% driving accuracy average ranks 55th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hisatsune has a 0.211 average that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 12th with a 69.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune's -0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 120th this season, while he averages 29.28 putts per round (135th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance124295.4302.7
    Greens in Regulation %1269.92%73.96%
    Putts Per Round13529.2830.4
    Par Breakers10123.75%18.06%
    Bogey Avoidance2813.12%11.81%

    Hisatsune's best finishes

    • Hisatsune is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 19 tournaments).
    • In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
    • As of now, Hisatsune has collected 360 points, which ranks him 99th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 2.635 mark ranked 16th in the field.
    • Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.158.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 3.314 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.972), which ranked fifth in the field.
    • Hisatsune posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 13th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee950.0151.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.2110.670
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green430.2050.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.149-2.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.282-0.162

    Hisatsune's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP669-71-68-66-6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3069-68-66-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express1165-67-68-65-2365
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3365-75-73-70-522
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-68-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4869-71-72-67-59
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1865-67-74-69-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3368-71-72-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7871-74-72-77+62
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC78-78+12--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1370-65-68-64-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-67-1--
    May 16-19PGA Championship1871-68-67-67-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-69+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3569-69-69-70-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3175-65-67-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5267-67-71-70-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

