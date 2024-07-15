Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: The Open Championship

This season Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 2.635 mark ranked 16th in the field.

Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.158.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 3.314 mark ranked fourth in the field.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.972), which ranked fifth in the field.