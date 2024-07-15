Austin Eckroat betting profile: The Open Championship

This season, Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.983 (he finished 17th in that tournament).

Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 5.835 mark ranked fifth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 4.230 mark ranked fifth in the field.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.652, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 37th in that event.