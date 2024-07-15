Austin Eckroat betting profile: The Open Championship
In his last tournament, Austin Eckroat missed the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open. He'll be after a better result July 17-20 in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland, at the 2024 Open Championship.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- This is Eckroat's first time competing at The Open Championship in the past five years.
- When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).
Eckroat's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Eckroat has an average finish of 47th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Eckroat has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 5-over across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Austin Eckroat has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat has an average of -3.560 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging -2.148 Strokes Gained: Total.
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.343 ranks 34th on TOUR this season, and his 70.5% driving accuracy average ranks 13th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Eckroat sports a 0.473 mark (18th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Eckroat's -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 143rd this season, while he averages 28.97 putts per round (101st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|101
|298.1
|302.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|125
|64.81%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|101
|28.97
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|52
|25.37%
|17.01%
|Bogey Avoidance
|146
|16.20%
|19.79%
Eckroat's best finishes
- Eckroat has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, earning one win .
- In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- With 963 points, Eckroat currently ranks 44th in the FedExCup standings.
Eckroat's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.983 (he finished 17th in that tournament).
- Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 5.835 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 4.230 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.652, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 37th in that event.
- Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.343
|0.667
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.473
|2.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|144
|-0.211
|-1.685
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.288
|-3.560
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.299
|-2.148
Eckroat's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|68
|73-74-71-70
|+8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|69-69-65-68
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|65-68-66-65
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|65-66-69-72
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|69-65-69-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|68-72-71-73
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-70-68
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|1
|65-67-68-67
|-17
|500
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|72-69-74-75
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-69-68-76
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|68-74-73-70
|-3
|21
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|17
|66-69-72-67
|-10
|115
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|64-72-63-69
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|63
|75-73-72-75
|+11
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|67-67-69-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|39
|77-71-71-76
|+7
|21
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|74
|72-72-78-78
|+20
|5
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|70-67-65-67
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of The Open Championship.
