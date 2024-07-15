PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Austin Eckroat betting profile: The Open Championship

    In his last tournament, Austin Eckroat missed the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open. He'll be after a better result July 17-20 in Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland, at the 2024 Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • This is Eckroat's first time competing at The Open Championship in the past five years.
    • When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Eckroat has an average finish of 47th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Eckroat has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 5-over across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Austin Eckroat has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat has an average of -3.560 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging -2.148 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.343 ranks 34th on TOUR this season, and his 70.5% driving accuracy average ranks 13th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Eckroat sports a 0.473 mark (18th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Eckroat's -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 143rd this season, while he averages 28.97 putts per round (101st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance101298.1302.2
    Greens in Regulation %12564.81%63.89%
    Putts Per Round10128.9730.1
    Par Breakers5225.37%17.01%
    Bogey Avoidance14616.20%19.79%

    Eckroat's best finishes

    • Eckroat has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, earning one win .
    • In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
    • With 963 points, Eckroat currently ranks 44th in the FedExCup standings.

    Eckroat's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.983 (he finished 17th in that tournament).
    • Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 5.835 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 4.230 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.652, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 37th in that event.
    • Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3430.667
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.4732.430
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green144-0.211-1.685
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.288-3.560
    Average Strokes Gained: Total710.299-2.148

    Eckroat's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-70+2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6873-74-71-70+8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2369-69-65-68-17--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic865-68-66-65-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4265-66-69-72-811
    January 18-21The American Express2569-65-69-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3768-72-71-73-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3869-70-70-68-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches165-67-68-67-17500
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3672-69-74-75+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-69-68-76-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3368-74-73-70-321
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1766-69-72-67-10115
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1164-72-63-69-2031
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6375-73-72-75+118
    May 16-19PGA Championship1867-67-69-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3977-71-71-76+721
    June 13-16U.S. Open7472-72-78-78+205
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2770-67-65-67-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC67-71-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

