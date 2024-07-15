Emiliano Grillo betting profile: The Open Championship

This season Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he put up a 2.493 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 43rd in that tournament.

Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.960.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best performance this season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 36th in the field with a mark of 0.683. He finished 54th in that tournament.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.869). That ranked No. 1 in the field.