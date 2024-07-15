PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: The Open Championship

    Emiliano Grillo seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Open Championship. He took sixth at the par-71 Royal Troon Golf Club in 2023.

    Latest odds for Grillo at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • In his last six appearances at The Open Championship, Grillo has an average finish of ninth, and an average score of 6-under.
    • Grillo last played at The Open Championship in 2023, finishing sixth with a score of 6-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).

    Grillo's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/2023666-74-70-68-6
    7/13/2022MC78-68+2
    7/14/20211270-64-72-68-6
    7/17/2019MC73-79+10
    7/18/2018MC76-74+8

    Grillo's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Grillo has an average finish of 47th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Grillo hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 47th.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 4-over in his last five tournaments.
    • Emiliano Grillo has averaged 297.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Grillo has an average of -1.102 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging -1.198 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Grillo .

    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Grillo has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.014 this season, which ranks 96th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.9 yards) ranks 155th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Grillo ranks 57th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.257. Additionally, he ranks 119th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.13%.
    • On the greens, Grillo's 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 81st this season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranks 105th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance155290.9297.0
    Greens in Regulation %11965.13%64.51%
    Putts Per Round10529.0030.1
    Par Breakers17120.26%15.43%
    Bogey Avoidance8414.62%15.74%

    Grillo's best finishes

    • Grillo has played 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 15 times.
    • Currently, Grillo has 633 points, ranking him 66th in the FedExCup standings.

    Grillo's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he put up a 2.493 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 43rd in that tournament.
    • Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.960.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best performance this season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 36th in the field with a mark of 0.683. He finished 54th in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.869). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Grillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee960.014-0.514
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.2572.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170-0.489-1.732
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.083-1.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121-0.136-1.198

    Grillo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship666-74-70-68-6105
    July 27-303M Open1065-68-71-66-1470
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2065-67-69-71-8168
    August 17-20BMW Championship3173-69-71-67E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2973-72-70-71+6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1065-71-68-71-5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry4366-68-72-71-1518
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii771-66-63-66-1485
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2067-69-73-72-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1466-69-71-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2271-68-73-63-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4470-71-74-69E16
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3369-67-67-73-821
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard869-70-74-71-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5469-71-69-77-29
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-83+15--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6470-71-69-75+17
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6476-74-74-72+127
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6474-68-73-71+64
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2770-78-76-69+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open4170-72-73-73+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5569-71-68-68-49
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.