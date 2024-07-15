3H AGO
Emiliano Grillo betting profile: The Open Championship
Emiliano Grillo seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Open Championship. He took sixth at the par-71 Royal Troon Golf Club in 2023.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- In his last six appearances at The Open Championship, Grillo has an average finish of ninth, and an average score of 6-under.
- Grillo last played at The Open Championship in 2023, finishing sixth with a score of 6-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 285.5 yards (51st in the field) with a 75% driving accuracy (first) and 27 putts per round (second).
Grillo's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|6
|66-74-70-68
|-6
|7/13/2022
|MC
|78-68
|+2
|7/14/2021
|12
|70-64-72-68
|-6
|7/17/2019
|MC
|73-79
|+10
|7/18/2018
|MC
|76-74
|+8
Grillo's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Grillo has an average finish of 47th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Grillo hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 47th.
- He has an average score relative to par of 4-over in his last five tournaments.
- Emiliano Grillo has averaged 297.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has an average of -1.102 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging -1.198 Strokes Gained: Total.
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.014 this season, which ranks 96th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.9 yards) ranks 155th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Grillo ranks 57th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.257. Additionally, he ranks 119th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.13%.
- On the greens, Grillo's 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 81st this season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranks 105th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|155
|290.9
|297.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|119
|65.13%
|64.51%
|Putts Per Round
|105
|29.00
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|171
|20.26%
|15.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|84
|14.62%
|15.74%
Grillo's best finishes
- Grillo has played 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- Currently, Grillo has 633 points, ranking him 66th in the FedExCup standings.
Grillo's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he put up a 2.493 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 43rd in that tournament.
- Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.960.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best performance this season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 36th in the field with a mark of 0.683. He finished 54th in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.869). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Grillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|0.014
|-0.514
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.257
|2.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|170
|-0.489
|-1.732
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.083
|-1.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.136
|-1.198
Grillo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|6
|66-74-70-68
|-6
|105
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|65-68-71-66
|-14
|70
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|65-67-69-71
|-8
|168
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|31
|73-69-71-67
|E
|100
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|29
|73-72-70-71
|+6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|65-71-68-71
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|43
|66-68-72-71
|-15
|18
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|71-66-63-66
|-14
|85
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|67-69-73-72
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-69-71
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|71-68-73-63
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|70-71-74-69
|E
|16
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-67-67-73
|-8
|21
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|69-70-74-71
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|69-71-69-77
|-2
|9
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-83
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|70-71-69-75
|+1
|7
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|76-74-74-72
|+12
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|64
|74-68-73-71
|+6
|4
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|70-78-76-69
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|70-72-73-73
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|69-71-68-68
|-4
|9
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of The Open Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.