Robert MacIntyre betting profile: The Open Championship
Robert MacIntyre looks to repeat his winning performance from the Genesis Scottish Open in his most recent competition when he competes in the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club July 17-20.
The Open Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 17-20, 2024
- Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
- Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
- Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
- Previous winner: Brian Harman
At The Open Championship
- Over his last four trips to The Open Championship, MacIntyre has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 30th.
- In 2023, MacIntyre finished 71st (with a score of 10-over) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship.
- When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).
MacIntyre's recent history at The Open Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/19/2023
|71
|74-71-73-76
|+10
|7/13/2022
|34
|70-74-69-68
|-7
|7/14/2021
|8
|72-69-65-67
|-7
|7/17/2019
|6
|68-72-71-68
|-5
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has won two of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, MacIntyre has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 16-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Robert MacIntyre has averaged 311.8 yards in his past five starts.
- MacIntyre is averaging 2.836 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, MacIntyre is averaging 6.255 Strokes Gained: Total.
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.336 this season, which ranks 36th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.4 yards) ranks 52nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, MacIntyre owns a 0.009 average that ranks 103rd on TOUR. He ranks 49th with a 67.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, MacIntyre has delivered a 0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 78th with a putts-per-round average of 28.82, and he ranks 74th by breaking par 24.80% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|52
|303.4
|311.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|49
|67.66%
|71.18%
|Putts Per Round
|78
|28.82
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|74
|24.80%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|64
|14.09%
|9.72%
MacIntyre's best finishes
- MacIntyre has participated in 20 tournaments this season, taking home the win in two of them. He has also secured five finishes in the top-10.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 55%.
- Currently, MacIntyre ranks 16th in the FedExCup standings with 1523 points.
MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 4.142 mark ranked third in the field.
- MacIntyre put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking fifth in the field at 5.652. In that tournament, he finished first.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre posted his best performance this season at the Travelers Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 3.100. In that event, he finished 16th.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, MacIntyre recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (11.193), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- MacIntyre delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (15.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.336
|1.706
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|0.009
|0.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|52
|0.164
|1.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.268
|2.836
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.777
|6.255
MacIntyre's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|71
|74-71-73-76
|+10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|71-66-69-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|71-66-65-69
|-13
|95
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|60
|68-72-71-70
|-3
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|70-67-68-72
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-72-70-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|62-71-64-69
|-141
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|64-67-68-72
|-13
|31
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|66-69-66-70
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|1
|64-66-66-68
|-16
|500
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|70-62-66-68
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|1
|67-65-63-67
|-18
|500
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of The Open Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.