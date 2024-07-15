Robert MacIntyre betting profile: The Open Championship

This season MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 4.142 mark ranked third in the field.

MacIntyre put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking fifth in the field at 5.652. In that tournament, he finished first.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre posted his best performance this season at the Travelers Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 3.100. In that event, he finished 16th.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, MacIntyre recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (11.193), which ranked No. 1 in the field.