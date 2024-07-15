PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Robert MacIntyre betting profile: The Open Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Robert MacIntyre betting profile: The Open Championship

    Robert MacIntyre looks to repeat his winning performance from the Genesis Scottish Open in his most recent competition when he competes in the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club July 17-20.

    Latest odds for MacIntyre at The Open Championship.

    The Open Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 17-20, 2024
    • Location: Troon, South Ayrshire, SCO
    • Course: Royal Troon Golf Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,385 yards
    • Previous winner: Brian Harman

    At The Open Championship

    • Over his last four trips to The Open Championship, MacIntyre has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 30th.
    • In 2023, MacIntyre finished 71st (with a score of 10-over) in his most recent appearance at The Open Championship.
    • When Brian Harman won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 285.5 (51st in the field), 75% driving accuracy (first), and 27 putts per round (second).

    MacIntyre's recent history at The Open Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/19/20237174-71-73-76+10
    7/13/20223470-74-69-68-7
    7/14/2021872-69-65-67-7
    7/17/2019668-72-71-68-5

    MacIntyre's recent performances

    • MacIntyre has won two of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, MacIntyre has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 16-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Robert MacIntyre has averaged 311.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • MacIntyre is averaging 2.836 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, MacIntyre is averaging 6.255 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on MacIntyre .

    MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings

    • MacIntyre has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.336 this season, which ranks 36th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.4 yards) ranks 52nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, MacIntyre owns a 0.009 average that ranks 103rd on TOUR. He ranks 49th with a 67.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, MacIntyre has delivered a 0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 78th with a putts-per-round average of 28.82, and he ranks 74th by breaking par 24.80% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance52303.4311.8
    Greens in Regulation %4967.66%71.18%
    Putts Per Round7828.8228.7
    Par Breakers7424.80%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance6414.09%9.72%

    MacIntyre's best finishes

    • MacIntyre has participated in 20 tournaments this season, taking home the win in two of them. He has also secured five finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 55%.
    • Currently, MacIntyre ranks 16th in the FedExCup standings with 1523 points.

    MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 4.142 mark ranked third in the field.
    • MacIntyre put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking fifth in the field at 5.652. In that tournament, he finished first.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre posted his best performance this season at the Travelers Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 3.100. In that event, he finished 16th.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, MacIntyre recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (11.193), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • MacIntyre delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (15.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished first.

    MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.3361.706
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1030.0090.407
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green520.1641.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.2682.836
    Average Strokes Gained: Total290.7776.255

    MacIntyre's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship7174-71-73-76+10--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5271-66-69-67-77
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-69-71-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC78-70+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta671-66-65-69-1395
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6068-72-71-70-35
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3270-67-68-72-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-72-70-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-74+8--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans862-71-64-69-14152
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-68-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1364-67-68-72-1331
    May 16-19PGA Championship866-69-66-70-13191
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open164-66-66-68-16500
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC70-76+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1670-62-66-68-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-72-1--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open167-65-63-67-18500

    All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of The Open Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

